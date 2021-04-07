Brax: The banned CSGO pro saving TSM - Dexerto

North America’s comeback kid, Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce will be fragging out on TSM for VCT Stage 2. The question is, however: will the experiment pay off?

TSM’s lineup now features the triple-threat attack of Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu, Taylor ‘Drone’ Johnson, and Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce. Going forward, they have every opportunity to take the VCT by storm.

The Valorant scene was the star’s second chance after a CSGO match-fixing scandal. Being picked up by T1 in 2020 with a way into the scene, he quickly became a fan favorite.

Now finding a home with former rival TSM, the team can work to find their way back to the top of NA.

Likely to return to his roots as a Sentinel-main, this will be a huge upgrade for the team. In the past, this is one area that TSM struggled in, but the player shines when he’s able to solo hold.

The triple-threat lineup will undoubtedly strike fear into the hearts of any team they go up against. There’s no holding all three of these back when they’re on a roll, but it can also turn into a weakness if not played with caution.

All three players struggle with getting tilted being their Achilles’ heel, and their IGL, Stephen ‘reltuC’ Cutler, will have his work cut out for him as he tries to keep the team calm and collected.

If the team can find their groove, though, this roster could shape up to be one for the ages. They have an opportunity to reclaim their NA crown, and they’ll pull out all the stops to make it happen.

