TenZ suggests way Riot could 'fix' Operator crosshair in Valorant - Dexerto

For pro players, the right crosshair can make all the difference. Sentinels’ star man Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo has called for Riot to make Valorant’s Operator crosshair more compatible with firing error.

It’s the age-old question: which crosshair is best? To put it simply, it changes from player to player, and Valorant has plenty of options to customize the right crosshair for you. One choice players must make is whether to turn on firing error, which shows the range of bullet spread when spraying, or turn it off and have a static crosshair.

As things stand, turning on firing error means the crosshair looks drastically different depending on which weapon you’re using. Naturally, the Operator has far greater unscoped firing error than the Guardian, for example, meaning the spread is much wider.

However, this is currently unadjustable, which means the Operator’s wide firing error can look quite off-putting. For many players, it might be more beneficial to turn the firing error off.

While preparing to represent Sentinels in VCT Masters, TenZ aired his issue with the wide firing error shown when using the Operator, and suggested players should have the option to make it tighter.

“As someone who used style 5 in CS:GO, really wish you could adjust the firing error so it could be tighter and didn’t look ridiculous on the Operator,” he tweeted. “Only reason I am not using firing error.”

The style five crosshair in CS:GO means firing error only shows when shooting, whereas other dynamic options show firing error when moving too.

Team Liquid CSGO player Jonathan ‘EliGe’ Jablonowski replied with his thoughts and suggested how the overall customizability of the crosshair could also be improved.

“If you get that in, ask for outline thickness 0.5 option too,” he said. Currently, the minimum visible width of inner lines is 1, which might be too thick for some players’ liking.

Riot has not yet announced any plans to change the crosshair mechanics in Valorant, but it could be something to keep an eye out for in future updates.