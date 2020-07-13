Team Envy reveal Valorant roster with FNS and 'together we are terrific'

Team Envy revealed their new roster for Valorant composed of former CS:GO player Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta and the rest of the ‘together we are terrific’ lineup.

The storied North American org will be competitive right out the gate for Riot Games’ emerging esport. From the 100 Thieves' Gamers For Equality show match event to the Pulse Invitational, this has been a team many people have had their eyes on.

FNS will be joined by teammates Adam 'aKis' Kisseberth, Abdo 'c4Lypso' Agha, Anthony 'mummAy' DiPaolo, and Jake 'kaboose' McDonald, who will now be representing one of the biggest professional orgs in FPS titles.

The team has already been making waves in the young competitive landscape, especially throughout the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers VALORANT Showdown event. This was even after Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino departed ‘together we are terrific’ to join the Sentinels.

While still under their amateur team banner, they held their own in an event that included FaZe Clan, Immortals, Sentinels, Gen.G Esports, 100 Thieves, Cloud9 and Team SoloMid.

With the resources and staff that have produced champions across Envy’s portfolio, this is a team that can develop into recurring challengers for top tier events.

"Proud to be a part of Team Envy. Can't wait for our team to be the best in the world," mummAy said in response to the announcement.

Throughout their stint as ‘together we are terrific,’ the team’s core won over 66% of their games across some show matches, events and qualifiers. This means that Envy will have a strong foundation to create a championship-caliber team, although it remains to be seen who will be the coach for the lineup.

FNS was an electric player in CS:GO who played for teams like eUnited, compLexity Gaming, CLG, and more. All of Team Envy’s new players were professional CS players in the past, and have already shown their prowess on Valorant.

Envy aren’t scheduled for any events in the near-future, but they could make an appearance in the next North American event which will be the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational from July 22-26.

Team Envy Valorant roster