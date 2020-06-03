T1 sign former CSGO star Skadoodle to complete Valorant roster

T1 completed their competitive Valorant roster on June 3 after signing former Counter-Strike pro Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham as their fifth player.

The former Cloud9 CSGO member will now enter a new phase in his career as a professional player for the emerging esport surrounding Riot Games’ new 5v5 shooter. Ska, as he’s colloquially known, will bring a wealth of in-game prowess and tactical knowledge to a team composed of rising talent and old teammates.

Rounding out the rest of the team will be Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts, Victor ‘food’ Wong, Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière, and Braxton ‘Brax’ Pierce, the latter two of which were on the promising iBUYPOWER team along with Skadoodle.

Advertisement

The reserved pro has been on a hiatus from CSGO since the first stages of the 2019 competitive circuit, about a year after claiming North America’s first Major title at ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018.

Though he hadn’t dismissed the possibility of returning, the change of esport puts to rest speculation of his return to Valve’s game for the time being.

Beyond excited to compete again, I’m very thankful for the opportunity and to pursue my passion once again makes me incredibly happy. 🥂 https://t.co/t4BKtTpLAf — Tyler Latham (@Ska) June 3, 2020

Advertisement

“Beyond excited to compete again,” Skadoodle said. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity and to pursue my passion once again makes me incredibly happy.”

Skadoodle has been on a tear in Valorant throughout the open beta. Playing a myriad of Agents, his highlight reel is already brimming with clutch plays on the likes of Omen, Sage, and more.

Moving over to T1 reunites him with Brax and AZK. Brax was delighted to finally get a chance to compete with his former teammate after the controversial 2015 ban that barred himself and AZK from Valve-sanctioned events.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlExxSFfDA4

Advertisement

“Glad to be reunited with the god himself,” Brax said of the announcement. “Can’t wait to compete with this squad.”

The 26-year-old Canadian hasn’t skipped a beat in competitive play either. Brax, AZK, and Skadoodle teamed up with Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin and team captain Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek during the 100 Thieves Invitational for Valorant.

That squad managed to pull the top prize against other teams composed of broadcasters and former pro players, alike. Though that was just a taster for the next chapter in his career, it's been plenty to get fans excited for the new lineup.