T1 finalize Valorant roster with former CSGO pro - Dexerto

Although hackers and stream snipers seem to have broken spirits across Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale remains a premier title in the field. As of February, 2021 — here are the 20 highest-earning competitors in terms of total tournament winnings.

It may not feel as legitimized as esports like Apex Legends and Fortnite, but competitive Warzone continues to overcome cheater drama and the absence of a transparent SBMM system (or ranked league) to stay on top of Twitch’s viewership every week. With numerous high-paying tournaments every month since the game’s March 2020 debut, some players have stood out from the pack and made an impressive salary’s worth of prize winnings. We’ve seen incredible new world records set, a host of celebrities get involved, and a variety of high-stakes, big-bucks tournaments.

Using data from esportsearnings.com, we take a look at the top 20 Warzone players in terms of tournament winnings. We’ll take a more in-depth look at the top 3, and then provide a full list of the top 20.

3. Rhys ‘Rated’ Price – $100,658

Winning tournament after tournament since partnering with Aydan, Rated has become the third competitor to crack $100,000 in Warzone earnings and simultaneously supplanted SuperEvan as No. 3 on the earnings list. With event wins during the $25K Code Red 2v2 and $25K Dallas Empire Challenge 2v2, Rated and Aydan continue to fly toward the top earnings spot.

A former London Royal Raven, Rated’s accurate mechanics and game sense have seamlessly transitioned to the battle royale. Given his individual talent and the unparalleled comms between he and Aydan, it’s hard to imagine the duo not taking the Nos. 1 and 2 earnings spots within a few months.

2. Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad – $135,721

Based on his tweets and streams, it feels like the only thing that Aydan cares about right now is overtaking HusKerrs and becoming the highest earner in Verdansk. And, down by just around $1,000, he’s making serious progress toward that goal.

From Fortnite to Warzone, Aydan has been a longstanding figure in the battle royale sphere. But, for those unfamiliar with Epic Games’ third-person shooter, the charming beatboxer has truly made his mark on Verdansk by proving that his head is worth appreciating for more than its infamous dent. An absolute demon, Aydan has comfortably shifted from duos with MuTeX and Zlaner to winning every single 2v2 tournament with Rated.

Sitting atop our Warzone power rankings for consecutive months, it should not be long before Aydan overtakes Big Husk.

1. Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas – $136,150

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is a battle royale star who has also held a number of Warzone world records. He previously made a name for himself in both Black Ops 4’s Blackout and Apex Legends, but has since transitioned over to Warzone. And that transition has proved immensely profitable, as the calm, collected gamer has become the first Warzone player to collect over $100,000 in tournament winnings.

As the most decorated player on Verdansk, HusKerrs shoots straight, rotates with vehicles, and practically never loses his head amid pressure. That mentality complements his skill, resulting in numerous Warzone titles.

Now, Aydan is gunning for his spot and HusKerrs seems to have taken some offense to the hopeful usurper’s lack of confidence in the reigning top earner. Eager to maintain his place, HusKerrs has begun grinding wagers with a new duo, Zlaner, and is quickly regaining top-dog form.

Top 20 Warzone players: highest earnings (as of February 24 2021)

The full top 20 highest earning Warzone players are listed below. In total, across all 20, over $1 million has been earned through Warzone tournaments. And those numbers are sure to increase, as prize pools continue to get larger and larger.

Since this is just a list of the highest earners cumulatively, it doesn’t include averages earned per event, otherwise, some players like Jukeyz and Biffle (whose invitations are limited by region and school, respectively) would likely be higher on the list.

No. Player Earnings 1 HusKerrs $136,150.01 2 Aydan $135,720.83 3 Rated $100,658.33 4 SuperEvan $98,370.83 5 Tommey $87,154.46 6 Symfuhny $81,683.33 7 Biffle $73,741.67 8 ZLaner $72,666.66 9 WarsZ $69,888.07 10 Vikkstar123 $60,650.00 11 Frozone $59,454.16 12 MuTeX $58,087.49 13 Jukeyz $57,495.66 14 Swagg $53,233.34 15 TeePee $52,516.67 16 Almxnd $51,721.13 17 UnRationaL $46,100.00 18 DougIsRaw $42,566.00 19 BobbyPoff $40,525.00 20 GaGOD $38,066.67

While Warzone’s tourneys and prize pools dropped for a period of time as attention shifted to Black Ops Cold War and the Call of Duty League, the game is regaining momentum as Season 2 launches. Already, numerous huge tourneys have been announced and the landscape for top earners is on the precipice of shifting.

We will continue to update this article’s figures as the competitive Warzone landscape develops.