T1 drops Brax and AZK from Valorant roster

League Play has finally arrived in Black Ops Cold War, and with CDL competition preparing to heat up, these loadouts will help you in your attempt to keep pace with the pros.

It feels like competitive players have been waiting forever for a ranked system to arrive in Black Ops Cold War, and it finally happened on February 8 with the launch of League Play.

While the pros and devs are still working together to make sure the ruleset is perfected by the time the Call of Duty League rolls around, we’ve got a pretty clear idea of the main weapons players are going to be leaning on in official competitions.

With options for every type of player, including those who like to run assault rifles and SMGs, here are some of the more powerful classes you should be using in League Play.

AK74u League Play class

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.45

Muzzle Brake 5.45 Barrel: 9.3” Extended

9.3” Extended Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

The AK74u is probably already a weapon you’re familiar with if you’ve been grinding Black Ops Cold War, as its the runaway leading weapon in the SMG class.

This loadout, straight from OpTic Chicago’s Envoy, will always keep you ready to take on a fight, maximizing speed while not sacrificing accuracy, which is going to be incredibly important when breaking hills and in close-range gunfights.

Krig 6 League Play class

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Millstop Reflex Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger

19.7″ Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

The Krig 6 is going to become your best friend if you’re a main AR player, able to mow down enemies over longer distances and keep objectives clear for your teammates to push in and win games.

The optic on this is optional, but most will run the Millstop Reflex or Microflex LED, so it would be smart to try out both and see which one you prefer. Otherwise, this loadout is perfectly built to maintain accuracy across long distances and play the AR role perfectly.

XM4 League Play class

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 13.7″ Extended

13.7″ Extended Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

40 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

The XM4 seems to be finding its way into the pro meta, especially for flex players looking to engage in gunfights across all ranges and support their team as much as possible. As such, using Gunfighter to stick more attachments on it is vital for getting the most out of this weapon.

As the first assault rifle you unlock, you should have a decent amount of experience with this one, so expect to see it pop up a lot in League Play.

AK47 League Play class

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Barrel: 20″ Liberator

20″ Liberator Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

While the AK47 isn’t being used among pros through a Gentleman’s Agreement not to run one, we don’t expect the same rules will be applied to League Play. This AK loadout operates similar to the XM4, though offers a little more accuracy at range, perfect for smaller maps that might not need a permanent Krig on the map.

Preset CDL classes for League Play

If you’re not too sure about how to build your League Play setup, Treyarch and Activision have a secondary option for you to go with instead. CDL preset classes were added in a recent update, featuring weapons, attachments, and equipment taken straight from what pro teams like to use.

This is a great way for you to jump into some ranked action with a trusted and dependable loadout, especially if you don’t have a lot of stuff unlocked.

Make sure to check out our League Play hub for more details about how it works in Black Ops Cold War, including a breakdown of the Skill Divisions, Ranks, rewards, and official rules.