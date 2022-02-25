Sykkuno explains why Pokimane is the best Valorant streamer on Twitch

Twitch star Sykkuno explained why he voted for fellow streamer Pokimane as best Valorant Twitch streamer, pointing out how much she genuinely loves the game.

The Streamer awards show 2022 is right around the corner, with an in-person show planned for Sunday, March 13.

Ahead of the show, fans can vote on the event’s website for their favorite streamer in each of the 27 categories available.

When streamer Sykkuno voted for Best Valorant Streamer, he explained why Pokimane was the obvious choice.

Sykkuno on why Pokimane is the best Valorant streamer

The Las Vegas-based streamer chose Pokimane as the best Valorant streamer, coming ahead of other options like QuarterJade, Punz, and iitzTimmy.

While Sykkuno did admit he was prioritizing choosing friends over who was the actual best, he did elaborate on why Poki was the clear-cut winner in this category.

“I’m gonna give it to Poki, and here’s why. I give it to Poki because she’s one of the few people that I see legit just solo Valorant and talk to randoms all day.”

He continued: “She actually just plays it solo and QuarterJade usually plays in a group, which nothing is wrong with that, I also always play in a group. But I feel like Poki actually really likes the game.”

Pokimane’s love of Valorant has been well documented, as she’s claimed her addiction to the FPS led her to reach Immortal rank.

Although she’s been exhausted by the game in the past, Valorant has been one of her most streamed games on Twitch since it dropped almost two years ago.