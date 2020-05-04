Summit1g & Stewie2K claim Valorant is more “repetitive” than CSGO

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar and Counter-Strike pro Jake ‘Stewie2k’ Yip dug into reasons they believe Valorant is starting to feel repetitive.

Since the beta release of Riot Games' tactical shooter, Summit1g has been grinding the game nonstop - but now, all that playing may have taken its toll on the streamer, who voiced his frustration with the title on Twitter in early May.

“I think my feeling on Valorant right now is that it seems way more repetitive somehow than CS does,” the streamer wrote, noting that he wasn’t sure exactly why he felt that way (but clarifying it wasn't due to a lack of maps in the game).

I think my feeling on Valorant right now is that it seems way more repetitive somehow than CS does. Not 100% why though.



Don’t think it’s because only 3 maps either. — summit1g (@summit1g) May 4, 2020

Stewie2K responded with an interesting take as to why this was, suggesting that every “peek is the same” in Valorant.

“You can't really jiggle or be diverse in the way you peek,” Yip explained, adding that CS:GO has many options and a variety of ways to do so.

“More ways to peek A ramp Mirage than entire Valorant maps,” Summit1g responded, seemingly in agreement with the Team Liquid star.

More ways to peek A ramp mirage than entire Valorant maps ;] — summit1g (@summit1g) May 4, 2020

In a follow-up, Lazar theorized that his issue could be because the game’s “buy zone” is too large.

“Moving freely to a spot where RIGHT when the round starts (in not just one location like CS, every location) you’re running into someone right around the corner,” he brainstormed.

As the discussions continued, with many different opinions being thrown every which way by Twitter warriors, it seemed like no consensus was made and things were at a stalemate.

Many people weighed in on the CSGO vs Valorant debate. Many people weighed in on the CSGO vs Valorant debate.

However, Lazar ended the debate with a disclaimer that he wasn’t “trying to hate” Valorant, and he was just trying to wrap his head around why the game felt repetitive.

“Valorant has been pretty fun either way,” he concluded. “Hope it owns.”

It will be interesting to see how the game evolves to keep players interested, especially with multiple major teams being formed for the game’s developing esports scene.