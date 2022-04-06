 Sources: MAD Lions to enter Valorant with Tenstar roster - Dexerto
Sources: MAD Lions to enter Valorant with Tenstar roster

Published: 6/Apr/2022 11:14 Updated: 6/Apr/2022 11:20

by Arran Spake
MAD Lions, an organization best known for their prolific League of Legends team, are expected to enter into the Valorant scene with the acquisition of the Tenstar roster, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

Tenstar faces uncertainty recent weeks after a string of resignations within their parent company, TenstarGG, including the founder and CEO Carl Roderick. This has left many wondering what the next steps will be for the organization, after they were left in a precarious financial position and unable to obtain further funding.

Tenstar player Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev posted in a now-deleted Tweet on April 5: “leaving Tenstar info coming soon.”

Tenstar logo
Tenstar
Tenstar’s uncertain financial position provides an opportunity for MAD Lions to secure a Valorant roster.

Tenstar was originally formed using funds from a UK government apprenticeship scheme.

The move allows MAD Lions, a well-known organization who have long been interested in acquiring the right Valorant roster, to enter the scene, but also gives Tenstar the financial security to continue operations.

Tenstar are still looking to field a Valorant roster, and this financial injection may be enough to secure the replacement team.

Additional reporting by Jakub ‘frs’ Czapran.

Tenstar roster

  • Jack ‘Br0die’ Emmott
  • Calum ‘KRAY’ Knight
  • Niko ‘polvi’ Polvinen
  • Alexandre ‘xms’ Forté
  • Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev
