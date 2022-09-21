Sources: FunPlus Phoenix open to offers for Valorant roster

FPX battled through the lower bracket to claim the Masters Copenhagen trophy.

FunPlus Phoenix are ready to listen to offers for their highly successful European Valorant roster, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

The decision comes after FunPlus Phoenix were unable to get into the partnership program for the upcoming Valorant league in EMEA, the region where FPX have been competing since entering the game.

Sources said that FunPlus Phoenix have also applied for the partnership program in the Pacific league, in which organizations like T1, Gen.G and ZETA DIVISION have already secured spots, according to recent reports.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games FPX’s team ended the year with a fourth-place finish at Valorant Champions 2022

If FunPlus Phoenix make it into the Pacific league, they will consider promoting Zhang ‘berLIN’ Bolin from their secondary team, called ZHUQUE, the sources added.

Led by Ukrainian veteran Kyrylo ‘ANGE1’ Karasov, FunPlus Phoenix were one of the best teams of 2022, winning VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and coming in fourth at Valorant Champions.

The team also qualified for VCT Stage 1 Masters in Reykjavík but ended up not attending the event because of the travel restrictions in Ukraine and Russia.

FunPlus Phoenix Valorant roster: