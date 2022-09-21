ValorantValorant

Sources: FunPlus Phoenix open to offers for Valorant roster

Bo Hoogland
FunPlus Phoenix
FPX lifts the Valorant Masters Copenhagen trophyColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

FPX battled through the lower bracket to claim the Masters Copenhagen trophy.

FunPlus Phoenix are ready to listen to offers for their highly successful European Valorant roster, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

The decision comes after FunPlus Phoenix were unable to get into the partnership program for the upcoming Valorant league in EMEA, the region where FPX have been competing since entering the game.

Sources said that FunPlus Phoenix have also applied for the partnership program in the Pacific league, in which organizations like T1, Gen.G and ZETA DIVISION have already secured spots, according to recent reports.

FPX ardiis and Valorant ChampionsLance Skundrich/Riot Games
FPX’s team ended the year with a fourth-place finish at Valorant Champions 2022

If FunPlus Phoenix make it into the Pacific league, they will consider promoting Zhang ‘berLIN’ Bolin from their secondary team, called ZHUQUE, the sources added.

Led by Ukrainian veteran Kyrylo ‘ANGE1’ Karasov, FunPlus Phoenix were one of the best teams of 2022, winning VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and coming in fourth at Valorant Champions.

The team also qualified for VCT Stage 1 Masters in Reykjavík but ended up not attending the event because of the travel restrictions in Ukraine and Russia.

FunPlus Phoenix Valorant roster:

  • Kyrylo ‘ANGE1’ Karasov
  • Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky
  • Pontus ‘Zyppan’ Eek
  • Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin
  • Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks
  • Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren (head coach)

keep reading

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam
TV & Movies

New Black Adam trailer features clip from Joss Whedon’s Justice League

Cameron Frew
some Gang Beasts characters on snow and water
Gaming

Is Gang Beasts cross-platform? Gang Beasts crossplay on Xbox, PC, PlayStation & Switch

Sourav Banik
fifa 23 pitch web app
FIFA

How to get free FIFA 23 Web App rewards: Free packs, FUT coins & more

Andrew Highton
loading...