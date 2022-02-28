Sources: FPX seek Valorant stand-in for ANGE1 due to Ukraine crisis

FunPlus Phoenix are searching for a stand-in to replace Valorant in-game leader Kirill ‘ANGE1’ Karasiow, who is unable to play in the VCT EMEA Challengers following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, sources have told Dexerto.

The 32-year-old captain, who lives in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, has been unable to practice with the team as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion – with no return date in sight.

Sources have said that David ‘Davidp’ Prins, formerly of G2 Esports and Giants, and Kamil ‘baddyG’ Graniczka have both stood in for ANGE1 in scrims in recent days. FPX are leaning towards choosing baddyG, who competed in the VCT 2021 Europe Stage 1 Masters for Ballista Esports.

The Polish player, 20, went on to try out for Excel and Alliance but couldn’t land a spot on either team. In August, he joined HEET as the team went international, but his spell there lasted only three months.

ANGE1’s absence will be keenly felt by FPX, who are sitting at the top of Group A in the VCT EMEA Challengers 1 with a 2-0 record after defeating BIG and Gambit. The Ukrainian veteran, who played at the highest level in CS:GO for over a decade, has been on the Chinese organization’s books since it entered Valorant in August 2020.

FPX are slated to face NAVI on March 5 in their VCT Challengers week 4 match, with Riot Games yet to announce a new date for the week 3 matches, which were rescheduled as a result of the conflict.