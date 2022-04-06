Sources: EXCEL Esports bench ozzy and elllement from Valorant roster

EXCEL Esports, Champions of the Valorant Regional League Northern Europe: Polaris have decided to bench Oscar ‘ozzy’ Scott and Dragan ‘elllement’ after an unsuccessful performance in the VCT Promotion Tournament, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

On January 10, EXCEL Esports officially announced their new Valorant lineup. At that time, Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski, Egor ‘chiwawa’ Stepanyuk, Oscar ‘ozzy’ Scott and Dragan ‘elllement’ Milanović joined the British organization, while Muhammad ‘Moe40’ Hariff was already signed earlier.

With this lineup, the European team came very close to getting into the VCT Stage 1: EMEA Challengers, but fell to LDN UTD in the losers’ bracket final. Due to the lack of promotion to the best league in Europe, EXCEL took part in the open qualification for Polaris, where they managed to qualify without any hiccups.

A few weeks later, EXCEL finally won the league. The European team defeated TENSTAR in the grand final to advance to the VCT Promotion Tournament.

There, however, XL played far below expectations, and a double defeat against Surreal Esports eliminated them from the tournament. After this disappointing result, EXCEL Esports are set to move two players to the bench: ozzy and elllement.

For now, both players are already looking for new teams, and the replacement EXCEL players are not yet known. The British organization will soon start a trial period to find new signings for this team.

After that, EXCEL should be:

