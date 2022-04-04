Sources: Acend bench Kiles from Valorant roster

2021 Valorant World Champion Vladyslav “Kiles” Shvets will be removed from the Acend line-up and moved to the bench, sources have told Dexerto.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian-Spanish player made an incredible start to his adventure at Acend as the European team won the 2021 VCT: Europe Stage 1 Masters. This came as a huge surprise to many at the time, as the main favorites were FunPlus Phoenix and Team Heretics, the European First-Strike winner. Acend’s biggest achievement, however, was triumphing in the VCT Champions last year.

A huge surprise was Acend’s failure to even make the playoffs in Group B, a major disappointment for a team of this caliber. After an unsuccessful run in the VCT 2022 Stage 1: EMEA Challengers, Acend are making changes to the current roster.

Advertisement

Kiles to be benched from Acend

After more than a year together, Acend has decided to bench two players.

On March 23, Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi was officially moved to the bench and Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt took over as In-Game Leader. However, this was not the last change, with Kiles now set to also be moved to the sidelines.

As we evalute the next steps for our Valorant team, we will be moving @BonecoldVAL to the bench. We are grateful for the role he played in our success, and have no doubt he’ll find success in a new team! Bonecold remains under contract but is free to explore new opportunities. — Acend (@AcendClub) March 23, 2022

This also aligns with a report from Dot Esports, that Acend is training without Kiles.

In recent days, Ondřej “MONSTEERR” Petrů, Vakaris “vakk” Bebravičius, Yiğithan “DeepMans” Kesici, Tautvydas “hype” Paldavicius and David “Fizzy” Figueiredo, among others, have reported for training at Acend. However, some of these players have already ended their participation, such as the 16-year-old Turk, DeepMans, who has returned to training with Wave Esports.

Advertisement

Acend roster