Sinatraa’s profile disappears from official Sentinels Valorant site - Dexerto

Embattled Valorant professional Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won has apparently had his profile stealthy moved on the official Sentinels website, despite technically remaining on the roster.

Back in March of 2021 Sinatraa was accused by ex-girlfriend Cleo of sexual abuse, and got suspended by both Valorant and his team Sentinels while the investigation was ongoing.

Despite being suspended for six months from competing after he failed to fully cooperate in the tournament organizer’s investigation of the above accusations, he’s remained confident he’ll return to professional play. Whether it’s for Sentinels or not we’ll just have to see, as Sinatraa is no longer listed as an active player on organization’s website.

After putting the former Overwatch League champ on the bench for the foreseeable future, Sentinels picked up Tyson “TenZ” Ngo from Cloud9 as his replacement heading into VCT Masters Reykjavik, the first Valorant Masters and LAN, that they won without dropping a map.

With such a sweep, it’s no surprise Sentinels completed TenZ’s buyout (reportedly for an eye-watering seven figures) just a day after the tournament wrapped up. Which now leaves Sinatraa’s future with the org in question, as he’s no longer listed as an active player.

A quick look at the Valorant page confirms Sinatraa’s profile is nowhere to be found, whereas previously he was listed up until Reykjavik.

He can still be found on the “Content Creators” page though, which lines up with his Twitter profile listing him as a creator for the brand while his suspension is ongoing.

Like we mentioned though, after the success Sentinels have had with TenZ and their current lineup, it remains to be seen if they’ll bring Sinatraa back to their roster when he’s able to play once again.

Only time will tell whether or not Sinatraa will play with Sentinels, or some other team when his suspension is finally up. But it’s obvious we won’t be seeing the former OWL champ in competitive Valorant anytime soon.