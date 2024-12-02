Sinatraa breaks silence on sexual assault allegations and reveals new details

Former Valorant and Overwatch pro Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won has finally broken his silence years after being accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend.

Back in 2021, Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez alleged that Sinatraa had sexually assaulted her during intercourse and shared an audio recording from the encounter.

Following an investigation by Riot, Won was suspended for six months for having “misrepresented certain facts, made false statements” and allegedly being uncooperative.

While Sinatraa maintained his innocence throughout the whole ordeal and was never found guilty in a court of law, he hasn’t seriously returned to professional play.

Although Won remained mum on the situation for many years, on November 29, 2024, the former Overwatch League MVP revealed new information about the case and accused Riot’s staff of already having their mind made up before the investigation even started.

Sinatraa reveals new details of sexual assault allegations

In a lengthy X post, Sinatraa made three points regarding the investigation, first taking issue with the audio recording shared by his ex, which was from a video had claims she’d asked him to delete.

“What actually happened in the video of the audio clip of the post was we had consensual sex and she asked me to record. In the video she was on TOP of ME the WHOLE time and she was the one FULLY in control,” he said.

“When the audio part happened, she literally just got off from on top of me and was just laying down away from me as she said that she was tired.”

According to Sinatraa, his lawyer had suggested he say he would share the video earlier on in the investigation, even though it had long been deleted. The Twitch streamer added that he was under the impression that Hernandez would need to provide the video, because she was the one accusing him.

Won further claimed that Riot used this to justify suspending him, saying that these were what the company considered him “not cooperating” with the investigation and “lying.”

He also noted that Riot had blindsided him by referencing a tweet by his current girlfriend, Emma, on her private account that questioned the status of their relationship.

“She made the post immediately after the allegations happened and left our apartment to go to her parents’ house for a day to clear her head because emotions were high, understandably. She immediately regretted leaving me alone for a day and asked me to come and stay with her at her parents’ house,” he explained.

In a comment, Emma defended Sinatraa and praised him for coming forward.

“It’s my deepest regret that I ever hurt you, and I wish you never had to endure the pain I caused. I wish that I had the opportunity to defend you when my words were used against you,” she said. “I am so proud of you for speaking about this when you’ve been silenced for so long.”

Sinatraa accuses Riot esports boss of “unacceptable” conduct

Finally, Won took issue with how his investigation was handled and accused Riot of having its mind made up about the allegations.

“I don’t even know why I’m adding this because it’ll probably get me banned or something, but I just think this is unacceptable,” he said.

Sinatraa shared a screenshot from Alex Francois, Riot’s former head of esports, where he had “liked” a post mocking users who had wanted to hear Sinatraa’s side of the story.

The streamer further claimed that he was “90% sure” that Francois was the one who had a final say over his ban.

“So it seems like his mind was made up already. The screenshot is real and my former agent can confirm it since I sent it to him when it happened.”

According to Won, this post would be the last time he ever discussed the allegations, further stating that he could be banned from Riot for sharing more info.

“I think there’s a high chance Riot might ban me after this post, but it’s all G. I didn’t proofread or pre-think any of this sh*t I just straight up told the truth and what’s on my mind. If you don’t believe me, whatever, hopefully this clarifies some things.”

At the time of writing, Riot hasn’t commented on the post, but the reaction from the Valorant and Overwatch communities has been mixed, with some supporting Won for breaking his silence, while others remain convinced that he’s guilty.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is still investigating the case.