Simple Valorant trick lets you boost teammates like in CSGO

Valorant doesn’t exactly let players boost each other to high places like they can in CSGO, but there’s a slick workaround that can give a similar effect that’s been found on maps like Bind and Ascent.

Instead of Agents being used as a temporary platform which people can safely and reliably climb to get to higher angles, people are basically squeezing under their teammates by crouching as they jump to achieve a boost.

This is a kind of makeshift boost, since Agents typically just slide off the top of other’s character model if they try to stack on top of each other.

Some people know this trick as a ‘head boost,’ but there are some spots throughout different maps that could make it harder to pull off than others.

The trick is simple: the boosted player backs themselves into a corner next to the ledge they want to elevate themselves on and starts to jump. Meanwhile, a teammate needs to crouch under them so that the other Agent catches on top of the player model.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyoMUyGCLTo

This multi-step boost will require the person providing assistance to stand from their crouch position once their ally manages to jump again in mid-air.

The extra elevation from the standing player will give them just enough height to make it to the top of the desired platform.

YouTuber ‘Brush’ showed how it can be a helpful trick to learn on Ascent since it lets players boost to the A site boxes without using an ability, and is fairly quick to achieve – even in a mid-round setting.

An adaptation to the trick lets players ditch the need for a corner by pinching one person in between two other teammates. YouTuber ‘AmbushTricks’ showed how players can get crafty with these tricks to set up traps for the other team.

This can obviously be a bit overkill since it demands the attention of over half the team to pull off, but it can net a quick kill in certain scenarios.

Valorant gives people a ton of tools to work with, and, using a bit of intuition, they can discover ingenious ways to play around the game’s mechanics for sneaky outplays.