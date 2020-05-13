Simple Valorant trick helps you stay accurate while moving

Valorant players have found a brilliant yet simple way to maintain perfect accuracy while moving, and it’ll make you realize how many potential one-taps you’ve missed out on in Riot Games’ new first-person shooter.

Although the game is still only in its beta phase, Valorant is already very popular, with a number of esports organizations even dropping big money to pick up professional teams to stay ahead of the competition when tournaments kick off.

That said, as the game is still so new, players are finding ways to play and perfect their game – and this trick is a perfect example.

Maintaining perfect accuracy can be difficult at the best of times, even for the most elite players, but it turns out the solution really is a simple one.

Normally, if you are moving in any direction while firing, your weapon becomes totally inaccurate, and you'll be spraying bullets everywhere.

But all you have to do is tap crouch while shift-walking, and you will be able to shoot a single, perfectly accurate shot. As shown by Redditor chickenNwaffles723, this is particularly effective when using the Operator sniper rifle.

The trick is such a simple one that you’ll be kicking yourself for not using it already, and will be especially useful in long-range gunfights, without having to worry too much about recoil or the old reliable ‘spray and pray’ method that many adopt.

While it’s not a groundbreaking discovery, it’s guaranteed to help some players that need to make sure they hit that one all-important shot, especially for your teammate who insists on grabbing an Operator at every given opportunity.

You'll have to put some practice in to get the timing of your crouches right though, so it might be worth spending some hour some time in the shooting range first.

So go get back into the game and test out this new technique – you’ll be hitting with deadly accuracy in no time.