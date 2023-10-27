Sideshow calls out stream chat for xenophobic comments towards Sentinels

Popular Valorant caster Sideshow fired back at a hateful viewer during a VOD review of the Sentinels show match.

Sentinels are one of the most storied organizations in Valorant after lifting the first trophies for North America back in the early days of the competitive scene. Despite that, Sentinels have been in a downward trend with inconsistent performances.

In an attempt to reclaim their success Sentinels signed former world champions Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna. Even with some of the best talent in the Americas region, Sentinels still struggled to perform.

The Sentinels showmatch was the organization’s way of spicing up the Valorant off season while also introducing the fan base to their new roster. Although things did not go as planned with Sentinels losing the opening match to Moist Moguls 0-2.

Sideshow gives fans the hard truth about Sentinels

Sideshow went over the match on his stream, breaking down the gameplay and commentating on how the matches went. But one message in the chat caused him to stop and address their comment.

“The Brazilians have ruined my SENS,” a user wrote in Sideshow’s Twitch chat.

Sideshow quickly responded to the comment by criticizing Sentinels as a whole instead of focusing on the players themselves.

“Your SEN was dogshit, even before the Brazilian players joined,” said Sidesbow. “Don’t try to tell me that your SEN’ was a top team before the Brazilians joined.”

Despite losing to Moist Moguls, Sentinels got a 2-0 win over G2 Esports during the show match. VCT returns in early 2024 which leaves the remainder of the year for Sentinels to improve their play, especially after adding two new members to the roster.

