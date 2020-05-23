Shroud thinks Valorant is releasing way too early: "It's not ready"

Streaming star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek believes Riot Games are jumping the gun with the release of Valorant, claiming that the game is missing so much content and still has plenty of lingering issues.

Valorant has been in a closed beta stage since April 7, with players from all over the globe flocking to Riot Games’ first foray into the first-person shooter genre. The beta has no doubt been a success for the League of Legends developers as the game has dominated Twitch and had even more hype attached to it.

On May 21, Riot revealed that they were beginning to wrap up their beta – announcing that the full game will finally be released on June 2. However, for shroud, that release date is coming too soon.

During his May 22 stream, the former Counter-Strike professional added more substance to his tweet about the game not being ready by claiming that the Valorant team is being pushed to launch. “It is not ready. Valorant is not ready. I don’t know what the f**k they think they’re doing,” he said. “I think they’re just being pushed by Riot.”

The Mixer star noted that he believes that even the developers know it isn’t ready to launch yet, because the game is “missing so much” and that the launch is “going to be bad” because it is rushed.

Some viewers pointed out that the developers might have sweeping changes up their sleeve for the launch and that they’ve squeezed everything they can out of the beta. “They could,” shroud admitted. “I hope so.”

Despite his skepticism, the streamer pointed out that it isn’t the worst launch he’s ever seen and that Valorant has plenty going for it. “I personally think it needs a little bit more time, he added. “It is close to being ready.”

Fans who haven’t had the chance to get to grips with the game like shroud has, will, no doubt, be eager to get their hands on the full release version.

Whether or not Riot will be able to address every issue that has been lingering in the beta, however, remains to be seen, but they don’t have much time left. The entire team is also working from home, which will potentially make progress more challenging.