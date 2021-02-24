Shroud reveals the Valorant Agents he'd main in pro play - Dexerto

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek might not be a professional gamer today, but if the FPS veteran was to finally dip his toes in the competitive Valorant scene, here’s which Agent he’d be playing on the journey.

Despite stepping away from Cloud9 and pro-level Counter-Strike in 2017, shroud’s skills haven’t deteriorated whatsoever. His extraordinary aim is what draws tens of thousands to his Twitch streams every day without fail.

Riot’s tactical FPS has been a staple in shroud’s rotation since its release. While he’s climbed the ranks and kept a close eye on the competitive scene, he has no interest in joining a professional team.

That hasn’t stopped fans envisioning the former C9 fave at the pro level.

“If you were to go pro in [Valorant], who would you main?” a viewer asked during a recent Twitch stream. Almost instantly, shroud had a rough idea in mind if he was to commit the time to a career in Valorant.

“Probably someone simple, so my brain doesn’t have to work as hard,” he explained. This means Duelists are a top priority in shroud’s eyes. While he has plenty of game time with other Agent types, Duelists would be his focus.

“Jett, Reyna… Phoenix would be a fun main,” he said.

All three Agents focus on individual play for the most part. While Jett has her brief smokes and the others can help take sites, these characters would allow shroud to ‘pop off’ without having to worry too much about the deeper strategy.

Read More: How to watch VCT Stage 1 Challengers 2 EU and NA

Duelists are designed for those who want to frag, opposed to those who set up plays, enable their team, and out-think the enemy. Naturally, if shroud was to go pro, he’d be honing in on montage moments while topping the scoreboard.

There was one Agent that broke this trend for the former CS pro, however. “Skye is really fun,” he added. “I wouldn’t mind playing Skye.”

So while the door is shut on a competitive return for now, we have a good idea of how shroud would be trying to fit on a pro team.