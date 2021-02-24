Shroud reveals the Valorant Agents he'd main in pro play - Dexerto

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek might not be a professional gamer today, but if the FPS veteran was to finally dip his toes in the competitive Valorant scene, here’s which Agent he’d be playing on the journey.
Despite stepping away from Cloud9 and pro-level Counter-Strike in 2017, shroud’s skills haven’t deteriorated whatsoever. His extraordinary aim is what draws tens of thousands to his Twitch streams every day without fail.
Riot’s tactical FPS has been a staple in shroud’s rotation since its release. While he’s climbed the ranks and kept a close eye on the competitive scene, he has no interestin joining a professional team.
That hasn’t stopped fans envisioning the former C9 fave at the pro level.
“If you were to go pro in [Valorant], who would you main?” a viewer asked during a recent Twitch stream. Almost instantly, shroud had a rough idea in mind if he was to commit the time to a career in Valorant.
“Probably someone simple, so my brain doesn’t have to work as hard,” he explained. This means Duelists are a top priority in shroud’s eyes. While he has plenty of game time with other Agent types, Duelists would be his focus.
“Jett, Reyna… Phoenix would be a fun main,” he said.
All three Agents focus on individual play for the most part. While Jett has her brief smokes and the others can help take sites, these characters would allow shroud to ‘pop off’ without having to worry too much about the deeper strategy.
Duelists are designed for those who want to frag, opposed to those who set up plays, enable their team, and out-think the enemy. Naturally, if shroud was to go pro, he’d be honing in on montage moments while topping the scoreboard.
There was one Agent that broke this trend for the former CS pro, however. “Skye is really fun,” he added. “I wouldn’t mind playing Skye.”
The new cycle for LoL patch 11.5 has begun — here’s all the early notes and planned updates coming to League of Legends on March 3, including nerfs for Seraphine and Senna, a dose of shock Samira buffs, and more.
Riot is gunning to solve a number of Season 11 “problem” champs in League patch 11.5, including some of Summoner Rift’s newest faces.
Samira, Senna, and Seraphine — all of whom have enjoyed stints atop the meta at various stages in early 2021 — are locked in to get a mixed bag of buffs and nerfs on March 3. They will be joined on the balance sheet by “niche” picks like Twitch AP, Shaco support, and the biggest Season 11 surprise so far, Udyr.
Top pro picks like Azir and Rell are also set for nerfs.
Riot is also all primed to drop a hilarious new cosmetics set, the “Bee” skin line. This honey-flavored set will be spread across just three lucky champs next patch.
A sticky new LoL skin line is buzzing into the game in patch 11.5.
When is League of Legends patch 11.5?
The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.5, is expected to roll out on-schedule on Wednesday, March 3. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.
Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:
3am PT (NA)
5am GMT (EUW)
3am CET (EUNE)
8am KST (Korea)
Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.
Seraphine’s reign of terror in the bot lane should end in League patch 11.5.
What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.5?
Seraphine, Senna headline nerfs
The biggest changes coming in patch 11.5 (that Riot dev Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has confirmed so far, that is) is that Seraphine’s bot lane role is being nerfed quite heavily. Alongside her, Senna and her “fasting” option are taking a hit too.
Seraphine has run rampant in the bot lane since her release, often taking the role of “APC” instead of an ADC.
In fact, according to trusted LoL stats site Lolalytics, she currently has a monstrous 57.79% win rate there. To put that into perspective, the shock breakout champ of Season 11, pacey jungler Udyr, is only winning 55.51% of his games.
Riot is looking to bump down the Starry-Eyed Songstress slightly by hitting her note damage, as well as their decay times.
Senna is also getting hit slightly. Her crit scaling is being nerfed, due to the fact she is currently thriving in bot (9.58% pick rate) and as a “fasting” support (11.96%). Her Guinsoo’s Rageblade interactions are also being capped at 100% this patch.
Senna shouldn’t go so out-of-control after building Guinsoo’s Rageblade in the late-game.
Pro play darlings Azir, Rell under microscope
With more than a month of competitive League of Legends now in the bank, Riot Games have taken a microscope to the best-performing champions.
That includes Shuriman emperor Azir and armored warrior Rell.
Both have been vital in a number of LCS victories over the past few rounds. Azir has appeared in 42.2% of all North American games, according to OracleElixir.com, with a 53% win rate, while Rell has a huge 86.7% presence.
[old] Damaging Abilities and Attacks (On-Hit) against fully Carved enemies deal an additional 5% missing Health physical damage. Damage over time effects deal 40% Butcher damage (0.5s cooldown).
[new] Dealing physical damage to a champion grants 5 movement speed per stack of Carve on them for 2 seconds.
Guinsoo’s Rageblade
[New] Wrath cannot benefit from more than 100% Critical Strike Chance. Critical Strike damage modifiers affect Wrath’s On-Hit damage conversion.
Maw of Malmortius
Cost 3100 ⇒ 2800.
Combined cost 700 ⇒ 400.
Muramana
Passive auto-attack damage 2.5% ⇒ 1.5% max mana as damage, ability damage 2.5% max mana +6% total attack damage ⇒ (3.5% for melee users, 2.7% for ranged users) max mana + 6% total attack damage.
Serpent’s Fang
Passive changed:
[old] Shield Reaver: Attacks and spells deal (70 + 40% bonus attack damage) additional physical damage to Shielded targets.
[new] Shield Reaver: Dealing damage to an enemy champion reduces any shields they gain by (50% | 25% for Ranged Champions) for 3 seconds. Reduce all shields by (50% | 25% for Ranged Champions) when you damage an enemy who is unaffected by Shield Reaver.
Stridebreaker
Passive attack damage 100% ⇒ 75%; slow lowered 60% ⇒ 40%; dash range increased by 100 units.
Bug Fixes (ongoing work)
Social Panel
Social panel not connecting.
Friends list not loading, incorrect status being displayed, friends not populating.
Player won’t be sent a friend request if their friend list is full.
Ranked information disappears from hovercard when a player is in a normal game.
Chat stutters when typing messages in quick succession.
Folders reorder themselves between sessions.
LoR and Valorant folders go missing when sorting by “Group Games & Servers”.
Clicking ‘Show Dates” in chat box will cause text boxes to overlap.
Client Stability
Reducing crashes.
Reducing Javascript errors.
Continue to fix memory leaks.
Continued architecture work to clean up our codebase.