 Shroud rages after stream sniper cheats to win high-ranked Valorant match - Dexerto
Valorant

Shroud rages after stream sniper cheats to win high-ranked Valorant match

Published: 18/Feb/2021 10:33

by Jacob Hale
Shroud rages at Valorant
Riot Games/Twitch: shroud

shroud

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek might be one of the best FPS players we’ve ever seen, but he went on a big rant about stream snipers after one of them ruined his Valorant ranked match and made it impossible to play.

Stream snipers have been a major problem for a while now, across almost every online multiplayer game. If there’s a way for viewers to target and eliminate their favorite content creators, it seems they’ll do it.

While most developers have created ways for streamers to stay anonymous — namely, in the form of a Streamer Mode — it never quite has the desired effect.

This is something that became painstakingly true for shroud, as he came up against a legitimately good player that just so happened to find him and kill him constantly throughout the game.

reyna jett valorant
Riot Games
Even at some of the highest ranks in Valorant, stream snipers are ruining games.

In a rare moment on stream, shroud finally reached the end of his tether and raged at what had happened and ultimately cost him the match.

“What a little f**king b**ch, bro,” the Twitch streamer said of his opponent. “That was the most obvious bulls**t of my life.”

Noting that he knows he gets stream sniped in most matches, shroud added: “When it’s an actual good player… Don’t get me wrong, that guy was good. That guy didn’t need to stream snipe. When it’s a good player, it’s impossible, it feels like I don’t stand a chance.”

Shroud ended the stream shortly after this match ended, clearly happy to draw a line under his evening there, but took to Twitter to vent his frustrations after.

“Can we get a streamer (anon) mode that doesn’t let everyone in the lobby know you’re in STREAMER (anon) MODE,” he demanded, clearly wanting a system that lets streamers lay low even more.

Whether changes do come to Valorant’s streamer mode is impossible to tell. There are always ways for these things to improve, and maybe shroud’s message will reach the developers and make some meaningful change.

Until then, we’ve got to trust that people won’t stream snipe — a level of trust that a number of people clearly can’t be given.

GTA

Where to find Peyote Plants in GTA Online – All locations

Published: 18/Feb/2021 10:22 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 10:24

by Connor Bennett
GTA 5 peyote plant locations
Rockstar Games

GTA 5 GTA Online

Rockstar Games shook things up with their February 18 update and brought back Peyote Plants to GTA Online. Now, players can head back to their spawn locations, have a bite to eat and turn into an animal. 

Contents

Even though it is now seven years old, GTA Online is still a vast world where players can do pretty much anything they want to – provided it falls within the limitations of the game, that is. 

While things like heisting the casino, racing, and transporting business goods, are pretty realistic, sometimes Rockstar Games dives into their bag filled with weird and wonderful tricks that will have players laughing for hours on end.

What are Peyote Plants in GTA 5?

Peyote Plant glitch in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
Peyote Plants can be eaten in GTA 5.

These plants are scattered around Los Santos and the GTA 5 map’s wider regions. They can be eaten by any player one standing close to them, and will have a drastic effect on their character – swapping their human body for an animal’s one. 

There’s nothing too complicated about the process – you don’t have to do some special job for Lester or have a certain set rank on your Rockstar account. Instead, all you have to do is find a Peyote plant and you will be transformed into a random animal that you’d find in GTA V.

GTA Online Peyote plants locations

These Peyote plants, however, aren’t stuck in one area of the map – they are spread out all over the place; you can find them while just out for a drive. 

Thanks to gosunoob, you can use the below map to find every single Peyote plant location in GTA Online. All you have to do is go towards one of the markers and your controller will start vibrating the closer you get to a plant. 

You will know when you’ve found one because the vibrations will be pretty strong and you will see a small green circle with some white and yellow flowers on top of the floor. 

There are nearly 80 Peyote Plants on the GTA Online map.

Once you devour the plants, you will become an animal until said animal is killed. Then, you will return to your normal form. 

GTA 5 Peyote Plants animal list

If you’re wondering which animals you can play as with Peyote Plants, here’s the full list:

  • Border Collie
  • Husky
  • Labrador Retriever
  • Poodle
  • Pug
  • Rottweiler
  • West Highland Terrier
  • Chickens
  • Chicken Hawk
  • Cormorant
  • Crows
  • Pigeons
  • Seagull
  • Dolphin
  • Fish
  • Killer Whale
  • Hammerhead Shark
  • Tiger Shark
  • Stingray
  • Boars
  • Cats
  • Cows
  • Coyote
  • Deer
  • Mountain Lion
  • Pig
  • Rabbit
  • Sasquatch

How long the Peyote Plants will remain in GTA Online remains to be seen, however, as Rockstar only adds them for a limited amount of time. 