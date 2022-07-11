Shroud hits insane triple wallbang in Valorant as he prepares for Sentinels debut

Sourav Banik . 5 minutes ago

With his shock move to Sentinels confirmed, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is already proving that he’s not a washed-up former pro, leaving his viewers in awe with a triple wall bang spree on his July 10 livestream.

shroud, a name that needs no introduction, has always been a prime example of an elite FPS player. Starting from his Counter-Strike days, and then his gradual transition to PUBG and now Valorant, he never fails to amaze.

On July 10, just after being announced as a Valorant pro (at least temporarily) for Sentinels, he pulled off a jaw-dropping 3k to remind the community of his talents.

Shroud proving doubters wrong?

While playing Sage on Icebox map, he obliterated three players through the walls – a play that would have sparked cheating accusations if it were any other player.

After planting the spike and taking control of the A site, shroud was playing from the top of the nest located inside. His first two kills were through the screens, eliminating the opposing team’s Sova and Jett before securing his third kill on the rafters.

After securing the outrageous kills and the round, he simply said, “Oh my god, Oh my god, I am cheating.”

Any other player in his place would have been reported by the enemy team, but we know how insane shroud’s aim and game sense is.

Some fans were reminded of his nostalgic PUBG and CS:GO days, where his skills are well-documented, and which he’s now using to tear up Valorant lobbies.

Reddit The community had different reactions to shroud’s clip.

Reddit shroud often lands some inhuman shots.

Reddit shroud’s brilliance hits different.

shroud spent multiple years out of professional play, but is officially back to competing. He joined the mighty Sentinels and explained how it occurred after being bombarded with questions.

He will replace Sick and will be an active player on the roster for VCT LCQ. It’s just a matter of time until we see how shroud will fit in, as they are set to begin their bootcamp soon. While he has played some friendly streamer tournaments, this will be his first time at the pro level in Valorant.