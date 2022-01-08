Shroud explains why “crazy” Neon could be Valorant’s most annoying enemy

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has given his thoughts on the newest Valorant agent, Neon, which is set to release with Episode 4 on January 12.

Hailing from the Philippines, Neon is the 18th agent to join the Valorant roster, and her kit is decked out with powerful electrical energy that you won’t even see coming with her rocket-like speed.

With all eyes on her ahead of release on January 12 with Episode 4, former Counter-Strike pro and one of the largest creators on Twitch, shroud, has given his thoughts on how the “crazy” new character will fit into the Valorant meta.

In his January 7 stream, Shroud loaded up Valorant to test out the new duelist and the slew of other Episode 4 changes. After a few minutes of getting to grips with the new agent, he quickly gave his thoughts on her to his viewers.

“Oh my god, this character is going to be crazy. I don’t think this character is going to be insane in the meta or anything,” said Shroud. “It’s going to be really fun to play and probably kind of annoying to play against – because she’s so fast!”

The former pro continued expressing his thoughts on how she’ll fit into the meta: “This is definitely going to be a pub type of character. Like you go into a ranked match and you’re like I’m going to play Neon.” However, he questioned if we’ll see the new agent in competitive play. “Will it be played in competitive matches and sh*t? Probably not. But, who knows, maybe?”

With Neon’s release set for January 12, and the beginning of the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour circuit kicking off in a few weeks, we’ll soon see how the Phillipino agent will fit into Valorant.