Shroud reveals the best Valorant Agent picks to 'dominate' new Breeze map - Dexerto

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek revealed the best Valorant Agents to pick if you want to ‘dominate’ opponents on the new map, Breeze, and he even mentioned the ones you should avoid.

Shroud is a massive fan of Valorant’s new map, Breeze. He even went as far as saying it was “the best they’ve ever made.” And he’s not the only one, either. The feedback from other players has been largely positive. It seems like everyone can’t get enough of the map’s refreshing complexity.

However, the big open areas and limited short-ranged combat mean it’s better suited to some Agents than others. Shroud talked about it in a recent stream, and he’s come up with a list of the best picks.

Advertisement

It took him a while to brainstorm. But in the end, he decided the best Agents to pick on the map are Astra, Reyna, Sage, Sova, Skye, and Viper. However, he said you could pick Yoru instead of Reyna “if you want to get spicy.”

“I don’t think you can do a three-controller setup,” he said, which is a strategy that has become increasingly common. “I think you have to do Astra, Viper, Skye, Sova, and then the fifth pick is a flex. I think that’s all you can do. So those four and your fifth is a flex.”

Advertisement

Shroud also urged fans to avoid picking Breach. Instead, he believes you should pick Skye because she “serves the same purpose” but is a “better character.” And last but not least, he insisted that Cypher and Killjoy are “useless” on the map.

“You see the size of that f**king map? It’s f**king huge. You can’t Cypher anything to successfully watch a flank. The only way you watch a flank is with a body, and that’s how that map’s going to be played.”

So, there you have it, folks. Shroud’s made up his mind on which Agents work best on the map and which ones don’t. Here’s the full list:

Advertisement

Shroud’s top Agent picks for Breeze

Astra

Reyna

Sage

Viper

Skye

Of course, it’s only one person’s opinion. However, when you’re as good at the game as Shroud, it adds some weight.