Shroud and Ninja roast Dr Disrespect for bronze Valorant placement

Twitch icon Dr Disrespect finally uninstalled Valorant after placing bronze, losing a bet to TimTheTatman and getting absolutely blasted on social media by Mixer stars Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

On May 21, the two-time engaged in a Valorant bet with fellow streaming sensation TimTheTatman to see who would finish higher after the two had completed their placement matches. The loser of the bet would have to gift 100 Twitch subscriptions to the winner.

When the matches were all said and done, Doc ended up placing in Bronze 3, while Tim finished a vertical leap higher at Silver 2 - two full levels above the back-to-back Blockbuster video game champion.

The only rank below Bronze is Iron, so while it could have been worse for Doc, he certainly didn't bring his patented speed, violence and momentum that he made famous in games such as PUBG and Call of Duty to Valorant.

For his part, though, the Doc was a man of his word and held his end of the bargain by gifting Tim 100 subscriptions - but not before uninstalling Riot’s FPS title.

“Before I gift 100 subs, the one thing I have been looking forward to all day is getting this game off my computer,” he blasted as he navigated his PC.

“Never playing it again!” he slammed. “Get rid of Vanguard too. Get it off my system. $250,000 PC, you think I’m going to have some Vanguard security system on it? Wrong!”

Word quickly spread of Dr Disrespect’s low rank, with shroud taking to Twitter to mock the legendary Twitch streamer.

.@drdisrespect B R O N Z E . — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) May 21, 2020

“B R O N Z E,” shroud joked, tagging the two-time in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Fortnite streamer Ninja laid into Doc as well. “DUDE LOL,” Blevins jibbed in all caps. “[Dr Disrespect] PLACED BRONZE 3 IN VALORANT LOL.”

DUDE LOL @drdisrespect PLACED BRONZE 3 IN VALORANT LOL — Ninja (@Ninja) May 21, 2020

The ever-competitive former level designer didn’t take too kindly to the mockery and proceeded to unfollow both Mixer stars on Twitter live on stream without even saying a word.

After seeing that he had been unfollowed, shroud sarcastically pleaded with Doc to reconsider, writing that he was just joking and he should follow the Mixer streamers back again.

As of this writing, the two-time has yet to follow either of his rivals back or reinstall Valorant on his PC. Hopefully, Doc gets a shot at redemption once everyone’s rank resets and the game officially goes live on June 2, 2020.