Shroud actually teased Valorant pro debut two years ago for April Fools

. 16 minutes ago
Former CSGO star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has finally returned to pro esports by signing with Sentinels to compete in Valorant’s VCT LCQ in August, but the Polish-Canadian hinted at going pro years ago.

Sentinels shocked the world on July 8 by announcing that shroud had joined their roster. At first, the Valorant community was in disbelief, wondering what the “catch” was in if he was just doing content creation.

As it turned out, the move was real and Grzesiek will actually be competing in pro Valorant, just like many ex-CSGO stars, though none of which are though none of which have the following he does.

Amazingly, the news was actually teased as far back as two years ago when shroud “revealed” he was going to compete in pro Valorant as part of an April Fools joke.

Shroud teased switch to pro Valorant in 2020

Back on April Fools of 2020, shroud posted a tweet claiming that after trying Riot’s shooter for himself and absolutely loved it.

“Boys, I’m going pro in Valorant,” he wrote. “I’ve missed the competitive edge and I finally have a game that I know I can be the best at. I want to win world championships and celebrate with you, my fans.”

Of course, nothing would come of this until recently, but shroud acknowledged the post as a potential April Fools joke the next day tweeting, “Hahahahahaha April fools… Unless?” with a gif of The Rock.

Whether or not shroud really planned to get into pro Valorant back then is unclear, but it’s amazing to see that what was once just an April Fools joke ended up coming true years later.

