Shock* Top 3?! VCT Masters Predictions

With VCT Masters Berlin on the verge of beginning and fifteen of the best Valorant teams from around the world ready to compete, it’s time for some bold predictions ahead of the tournament.

When it comes to competitive Valorant, it’s hard to know what’s going to happen and who’s going to show up on the day. That’s what makes the game so exciting to watch, but that doesn’t you shouldn’t try and predict what’s going to happen.

Join Curveball’s James ‘BanKs’ Banks, Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, and Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner as they give their bold predictions for VCT Masters 3 Berlin.

