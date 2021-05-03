ShahZam's craziest Valorant plays - Dexerto

From big-brain plays to huge clutch performances, the Sentinels’ Shahzeb ‘ShahZam’ Khan has some absurd highlight plays in Valorant. Here are the top 10 moments of the former CS:GO pro’s Valorant career.

ShahZam has won over $100,000 in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive circuit and looks ready to add on to that total in Valorant. He used to be an AWP general, but now he’s running agents like Jett and doing serious damage.

The top 10 goes all the way from an early-Valorant highlight against Dignitas to his ace against Luminosity, with wildly clutch plays throughout.

