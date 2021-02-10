How ShahZaM & Sinatraa saved shaky Sentinels at Valorant Champions Tour

LCS Spring 2021 is now underway. With Lock In to reflect on, some teams are living up to expectations, while others are still a long way from contention. Here’s where teams stack up heading into Week 2.

In 2021, Dexerto is proud to present power rankings for League of Legends in the LCS. We will be tracking the performance of all the teams right here, considering their form, how they’ve performed with their strength of schedule, and more.

After a disappointing Worlds 2020, NA teams like Golden Guardians and FlyQuest heavily invested in rookie talent. However, the stage fright might be kicking in for some, having to contest big spenders like Cloud9 and TSM.

Who’s on top after Week 1, and primed to dominate in Week 2? Check out our power rankings for LCS Spring 2021 Week 2 below.

10. Counter Logic Gaming (-1)

The wheels are falling off without Broxah

CLG are alone at the bottom of the LCS Spring 2021 standings, and they don’t look like moving any time soon. The squad is in “the Broxah waiting room,” lacking any sense of direction in-game. They turned seemingly unlosable games into crushing defeats.

Top laner Finn told Dexerto that the squad “have a lot to work on,” and that might just be an understatement. It sucks that Broxah is stuck in visa hell, but CLG’s problems are deeper than just one player.

9. Dignitas (+1)

There’s some hope yet

Dignitas, surprisingly, showed some signs of life in Week 1. They nabbed a win against CLG ⁠— which isn’t the biggest flex ⁠— but they weren’t major pushovers against the top-of-the-table 100 Thieves and Liquid.

Toan ‘Neo’ Tran and Zaqueri ‘aphromoo’ Black are standing up for the squad in the bottom lane, giving them a win condition to fight around. Playoffs are certainly still a long-shot for Dignitas, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

8. Golden Guardians (=)

Glimpses of brilliance, but stage fright shows

Golden Guardians are almost in the same boat as Dignitas. They showed some promise to justify a potential spot in playoffs, with a very strong bot lane in Trevor ‘Stixxay’ Hayes and Leandro ‘Newbie’ Marcos.

However, their rookies are showing signs of stage fright. Aiden ‘Niles’ Tidwell’s top lane performances of 0/7/4 (Camille vs C9), 3/5/4 (Gangplank vs IMT), and 0/7/5 (Gnar vs EG) exposed a major weakness in GGS.

If they can stabilize their top side though, they have the potential to surprise.

7. TSM (-2)

Veteran squad in free fall

TSM and CLG are fighting for the “Biggest Disappointment of LCS 2021” award right now. From Worlds 2020 to this has been quite the fall from grace. Their new signings have had a minimal impact ⁠— at least, in a positive sense.

The only thing they can take away from Week 1 is some pride with a win against long-time rivals CLG. Whether it’s backroom issues with Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg as a coach or something else, TSM needs to find their feet fast, else they’ll risk total embarrassment against better opposition.

6. Immortals (+1)

A hungry team proving their worth

Immortals showed they’re not here to just conform in the LCS. They pulled out some innovative picks, like Mohamed ‘Revenge’ Kaddoura on Ivern top. He was impressive in his first week too, standing up to Liquid top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris and netting a solo kill.

There’s still some mid-game jitters ⁠— bot lane Quin ‘Raes’ Korebrits and Mitch ‘Destiny’ Shaw were pulled into question for some of their decisions against Golden Guardians. However, Immortals have an exciting future ahead if they keep pushing the bounds of the meta.

5. FlyQuest (+1)

Who is Josedeodo? For the blind, it is light…

This FlyQuest squad is really proving to be something with Brandon ‘Josedeodo’ Villegas. Sure, they finished the week with a 1-2 record, but the LATAM jungler is already showing the makings of a star. His Hecarim was key in FLY’s win over TSM, while his Taliyah dished out the damage against EG.

However, question marks are still hovering around Eric ‘Licorice’ Ritchie. The veteran NA top laner is still struggling, having been pumped by Impact’s Shen and Alphari’s Gangplank in Week 1. Their games don’t get any easier in Week 2 with 100 Thieves and Cloud9, but if they can pass the trial of fire with a 3-3 record, you’d give FlyQuest some breathing room.

4. Evil Geniuses (=)

Leaders of the middle-pack

Evil Geniuses have cemented themselves as the best of the rest in the LCS. Coming out of Week 1 with a 2-1 record, everyone on the squad stepped up in their two victories ⁠— Daniele ‘Jiizuke’ di Mauro and Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young vs FlyQuest, and Matthew ‘Deftly’ Chan against Golden Guardians.

However, whether they have the excellence to crack into the Top 3 remains to be seen. They did fall to 100 Thieves, and they have Cloud9 first up in Week 2. A win there could change the standings entirely.

3. 100 Thieves (=)

Synergy proving strong in early season

The Golden Guardians synergy is proving to be a strong buff for 100 Thieves. However, they didn’t escape Week 1 scot-free. They were lucky to not lose against CLG after their opponents did everything in their power to hand them the game.

Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho is slotting in with Can ‘Closer’ Celik nicely, and while the top laner didn’t post the greatest scores individually, as a unit, 100 Thieves look so clean in fights. As long as they keep riding this wave, an LCS Grand Finals appearance is on the cards.

2. Team Liquid (-1)

First week stumble a small blemish

Liquid were slow off the mark in LCS Spring 2021 despite taking home Lock In, falling to Immortals in their first outing. It’s a small blemish on an otherwise outstanding record, but one that has left fans scratching their heads. They’d win a BO3 or BO5, but inconsistency like this can hurt in BO1s.

It also showed how bot lane centric of a team Liquid is right now. If Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra and Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in get punished for their aggressive playstyle, things go haywire quickly. If they can fix this weakness, they’ll be back first in no time.

1. Cloud9 (+1)

No brakes on the Cloud9 train

Cloud9’s first week in the LCS was pretty much flawless, but you do have to read between the lines ⁠— their schedule was the weakest of all teams with Immortals, Golden Guardians, and TSM.

However, there was one huge positive. Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami didn’t look at fragile in the top lane. Sure, he didn’t put in any major carry efforts, but he partnered up with Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang perfectly, and the duo are making for one of the scariest in the LCS. If they can keep it up, the veterans will do the rest.

LCS Spring 2021 Week 1 kicks off on February 5.