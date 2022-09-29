ShahZaM could be out of Sentinels as team rebuilds according to report

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Longtime Sentinels IGL Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan could be out of the team as his contract is set to expire in 2023 and the organization beefs up its coaching staff according to a report from Dot Esports.

ShahZaM has been with Sentinels since the organization came onto the scene in Valorant, but according to a recent report the IGL might not be on the team come 2023.

ShahZaM joined Sentinels in 2020 as one of the first signed squads in Valorant. With Sentinels, the former Counter-Strike player enjoyed relative success in 2020 and 2021, culminating in a trophy-winning run at the first international Valorant event at Masters 1.

The report also mentions that Sentinels are primed to add several coaches and that they already have their eyes on a new IGL for the team.

The end of an era for Sentinels

Deals for two coaches are in the final stages of signing with Sentienls and the organization is looking to use them to rebuild their roster for the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour Americas league according to the Dot Esports report.

Teams in the partnered leagues can only have a maximum of three designated coaches according to Riot Games’ rules.

Sentinels are not afraid to make a splash in Valorant, whether it’s signing one of the first teams in the title, or signing one the most expensive players to date, the organization is no stranger to risk.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Sentinels won the 2021 VCT Masters 1 tournament and attended every Masters event in 2021.

But Sentinels hit on hard times in 2022 as the team dipped in form and failed to make it to any international events.

The squad was still one of the most popular teams in North America and came back into the public eye before the Last Chance Qualifier tournament in July by signing former streamer and Counter-Strike professional Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

The signing did not bring the team back to international glory and now with the partnered leagues set to come, the organization looks to be retooling its approach to Valorant. This report is just one of many as Valorant esports enters rostermania.