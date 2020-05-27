How to change your Valorant username

Signed up for Valorant but don’t have the name you want? Maybe you want to change your current ID? There’s only one way you can change your name in Riot's FPS, but thankfully, it’s super easy ⁠(and free) to do.

Your gamertag is you. When you can’t get access to your preferred username in a specific game, it can be pretty rough. Thankfully, you won’t have to worry about that in Valorant.

While you might not get the name you desire when you first sign up for Riot Games’ new FPS title, you’ll be able to change it to whatever you desire ⁠— as long as you follow a couple of simple steps.

Advertisement

How to set your Valorant alias

To first set your Valorant username, you have to sign up for a Riot ID. This means making an account on Legends of Runeterra or League of Legends, if you haven't done so already ⁠— but you don’t need to play either game. Once you make your account, you’ll have access to Valorant and setting your username.

Your original Valorant name will be the ID you signed up to Riot Games with. If you play League of Legends already however, it’ll copy your Summoner Name.

Advertisement

Changing your Valorant alias

If you don’t like the username you have from launch, or have had a change of heart, you can update it for free. You’ll need to close down Valorant (if you have it open), and log into your Riot account in your browser of choice.

Go to the Riot ID tab, and click on the pen next to your current name. You can then set a new name and a unique hashtag of up to five characters. If your name is unique, you won’t need to bother about setting a hashtag ⁠— it’ll just default to your region.

You can only update your Riot ID once a month, so be sure to get it right. After that, you can relaunch Valorant and it should be updated automatically.

Advertisement

How much does it cost to change your Valorant alias?

As we touched on earlier, it’s as free as it can be. You won’t need to spend a dime to update your Valorant username. For League of Legends or Legends of Runeterra players, this is probably somewhat of a relief.

The only thing gating you from changing your username as frequently as you like is the one-month cooldown (and your creativity).

Providing your name is totally unique, isn’t offensive, and you haven’t changed it in a while, you’ll be able to set a new one for free.