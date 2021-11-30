Sergio Aguero to host Valorant Champions watch party

Barcelona and Argentina football star Sergio Aguero has been announced as one of the Latin American co-streamers for the upcoming Valorant Champions tournament.

The Argentine striker will be co-streaming all of the matches played by KRÜ Esports, one of the four South American teams attending Valorant Champions, the game’s end-of-the-year international LAN that will have $1 million on offer.

Aguero is the founder and CEO of KRÜ Esports, an organization launched in October 2020 that currently competes in both Valorant and FIFA.

¡SORPRESA! @aguerosergiokun se une a nuestra nómina de co-streamers #VALORANTChampions y transmitirá los partidos de @kruesports 🤟 Podrás ver todos los partidos de Champions en nuestros canales oficiales, y los de KRÜ junto al Kun en:

KRÜ Esports have been drawn in Group B alongside Sentinels, Team Liquid, and FURIA Esports. The team, featuring four players from Chile and one from Argentina, face an uphill battle to repeat their playoff appearance from the VCT Stage 3 Masters event.

Valorant Champions co-streamers announced

On November 30, Riot Games released the list of streamers who will be hosting watch parties for Valorant Champions. Ludwig Ahgren, who recently signed an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, and Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik are three of the official North American co-streamers for the event, which will take place between December 1 and 12.

Esports fans eager to watch KRÜ’s matches alongside Aguero will simply need to tune in to the football star’s Twitch channel. The predominantly Chilean team will play their first match on December 2 at 8 PM GMT against Team Liquid.

Aguero has amassed over 3.4 million followers on Twitch since he began streaming in April 2020. He has played a variety of games on stream, from FIFA to Fall Guys and Among Us.

In September, the Barcelona striker appeared as a guest on Ibai Llanos’s Twitch channel. For over two hours, the pair discussed a wide range of topics, including the reason why football players prefer to speak to the Spanish streamer than to journalists.