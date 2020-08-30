Sentinels win Pop Flash Valorant tournament: full results & recap

Flashpoint made its entrance into Valorant with the final North American Ignition Series event, named Pop Flash. Eight of NA’s best teams battled over four days for $50,000, and regional bragging rights.
The Valorant Ignition Series has just come to a close across the world. As the first chapter of Valorant’s history reached its end, teams had one last chance to make their mark on the early esports scene.
In North America, that final shot came at the Pop Flash Invitational. The competition featured eight of NA's best performers over the first few months of action. We've got you covered with a complete overview of all the action along with the final results.
B Site is thrilled to announce our entrance into VALORANT with Pop Flash! We are proud to host the final NA Ignition Series Event of 2020
We've been working hard for the past few months to give you the most polished production experience to date in VALORANT
See you August 26th! pic.twitter.com/n6MOOLHyeK
All your favorites like TSM, T1, and Sentinels made their appearance to battle it out for $50,000 in prize money and regional bragging rights. Here’s everything you need to catch up on all of the action.
Pop Flash: Stream
The Pop Flash Valorant Ignition Series event was streamed on the Flashpoint Twitch channel. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below. VODs will be available on the Flashpoint YouTube channel if you missed out on any of the action.
Who played in the Pop Flash event?
Pop Flash was an invitational featuring eight of North America’s best Valorant squads. Previous Ignition Series champions TSM and Sentinels headlined the entries, but every team was in with a chance.
The finalized Cloud9 roster made their debut as the ‘official’ lineup after months of playing with stand-ins. T1, Gen.G, Envy, Immortals, and the new Dignitas roster (formerly Homeless) rounded out the eight-team competition.
Agents, get locked and loaded. The #PopFlash @PlayVALORANT #IgnitionSeries groups are setting up some 🔥 matches.
Group A:@TSM @dignitas @GenG @Cloud9
Group B:@Sentinels @Envy @Immortals @T1 pic.twitter.com/PwoeMqtjmt
Pop Flash: Schedule and results
Each group stage played out separately, before the top two from each group made it to the double-elimination playoffs.
Wednesday, August 26
|Round
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|Group A
|TSM 0 - 2 Dignitas
|9:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|GenG 1 - 2 Cloud9
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Group B
|Sentinels 2 - 0 Envy
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|11:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|Immortals 2 - 0 T1
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|4:00 AM
Thursday, August 27
|Round
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|Group A — Elimination Match
|TSM 2 - 0 GenG
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Group B — Elimination Match
|T1 1 - 2 Envy
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|11:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|Group A — Winners' Match
|Cloud9 2 - 0 Dignitas
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Group B — Winners' Match
|Sentinels 2 - 0 Immortals
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|11:30 PM
|12:30 AM
Friday, August 28
|Round
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|Group A — Decider Match
|TSM 1 - 2 Dignitas
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
Saturday, August 29
|Round
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|Group B — Decider Match
|Envy 2 - 0 Immortals
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Upper Bracket R1
|Sentinels 2 - 0 Dignitas
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Cloud9 2 - 1 Envy
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|Lower Bracket Semifinal
|Envy 2 - 1 Dignitas
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|11:30 PM
|12:30 AM
|Upper Bracket Final
|Sentinels 2-1 Cloud9
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|4:00 AM
Sunday, August 30
|Round
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|CEST
|Lower Bracket Final
|Cloud9 0-2 Envy
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|Grand Final
|Sentinels 3-0 Envy
|3:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|11:30 PM
|12:30 AM (Aug 31)
Pop Flash: Final placements
After five days of action, here's how each team finished.
|Placing
|Team
|Prize money (USD)
|1st
|Sentinels
|$25,000
|2nd
|Envy
|$12,500
|3rd
|Cloud9
|$7,500
|4th
|Dignitas
|$5,000
|5th - 6th
|Immortals
|-
|TSM
|7th - 8th
|Gen.G Esports
|-
|T1