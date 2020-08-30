Sentinels win Pop Flash Valorant tournament: full results & recap

Flashpoint made its entrance into Valorant with the final North American Ignition Series event, named Pop Flash. Eight of NA’s best teams battled over four days for $50,000, and regional bragging rights.

The Valorant Ignition Series has just come to a close across the world. As the first chapter of Valorant’s history reached its end, teams had one last chance to make their mark on the early esports scene.

In North America, that final shot came at the Pop Flash Invitational. The competition featured eight of NA's best performers over the first few months of action. We've got you covered with a complete overview of all the action along with the final results.

All your favorites like TSM, T1, and Sentinels made their appearance to battle it out for $50,000 in prize money and regional bragging rights. Here’s everything you need to catch up on all of the action.

Pop Flash: Stream

The Pop Flash Valorant Ignition Series event was streamed on the Flashpoint Twitch channel. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below. VODs will be available on the Flashpoint YouTube channel if you missed out on any of the action.

Who played in the Pop Flash event?

Pop Flash was an invitational featuring eight of North America’s best Valorant squads. Previous Ignition Series champions TSM and Sentinels headlined the entries, but every team was in with a chance.

The finalized Cloud9 roster made their debut as the ‘official’ lineup after months of playing with stand-ins. T1, Gen.G, Envy, Immortals, and the new Dignitas roster (formerly Homeless) rounded out the eight-team competition.

Pop Flash: Schedule and results

Each group stage played out separately, before the top two from each group made it to the double-elimination playoffs.

Wednesday, August 26

Round Match PT ET BST CEST Group A TSM 0 - 2 Dignitas 9:00 AM 11:00 AM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM GenG 1 - 2 Cloud9 12:30 PM 3:30 PM 8:30 PM 9:30 PM Group B Sentinels 2 - 0 Envy 3:30 PM 6:30 PM 11:30 PM 12:30 AM Immortals 2 - 0 T1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM 3:00 AM 4:00 AM

Thursday, August 27

Round Match PT ET BST CEST Group A — Elimination Match TSM 2 - 0 GenG 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Group B — Elimination Match T1 1 - 2 Envy 3:30 PM 6:30 PM 11:30 PM 12:30 AM Group A — Winners' Match Cloud9 2 - 0 Dignitas 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Group B — Winners' Match Sentinels 2 - 0 Immortals 3:30 PM 6:30 PM 11:30 PM 12:30 AM

Friday, August 28

Round Match PT ET BST CEST Group A — Decider Match TSM 1 - 2 Dignitas 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM

Saturday, August 29

Round Match PT ET BST CEST Group B — Decider Match Envy 2 - 0 Immortals 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Upper Bracket R1 Sentinels 2 - 0 Dignitas 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Cloud9 2 - 1 Envy 12:30 PM 3:30 PM 8:30 PM 9:30 PM Lower Bracket Semifinal Envy 2 - 1 Dignitas 3:30 PM 6:30 PM 11:30 PM 12:30 AM Upper Bracket Final Sentinels 2-1 Cloud9 7:00 PM 10:00 PM 3:00 AM 4:00 AM

Sunday, August 30

Round Match PT ET BST CEST Lower Bracket Final Cloud9 0-2 Envy 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM Grand Final Sentinels 3-0 Envy 3:30 PM 6:30 PM 11:30 PM 12:30 AM (Aug 31)

Pop Flash: Final placements

After five days of action, here's how each team finished.