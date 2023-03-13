Sentinels will reportedly try to bail Valorant player out of jail soon

Sentinels will reportedly try to bail its former substitute Valorant player Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims out of jail in the coming days, according to Dot Esports.

The last time SicK played with Sentinels in a VCT match was in May 2022. He subsequently announced he was taking an extended break from competitive play in 2022.

Sentinels aim to bail Valorant player out of jail

SicK was arrested on March 4 and charged with criminal trespassing. He was also reportedly internally suspended by Sentinels following his arrest.

The esports organization reportedly has signed a replacement for the substitute player in former OpTic Gaming player Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen. The organization’s CEO, Rob Moore said on March 8 that he hopes to “support [SicK] during this difficult moment.”

He also said that the team would sign a replacement player for his position due to the rules of the Riot Games league.

Sentinels have had a rocky start to 2022, outside of the current situation with SicK.

The team one played one series at VCT LOCK//IN and were eliminated by Fnatic, who went on the win the tournament. The Valorant team also played in only one off-season tournament, the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, and placed third.

The team will see competition once again in a league setting as the VCT Americas League starts up on April 1 with Sentinels facing off against 100 Thieves in the first match.