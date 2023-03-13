Sentinels Valorant star outlines his most underrated VCT teams

Sentinels Valorant player Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna has revealed which VCT teams he finds the most underrated heading into the 2023 season.

The Brazilian player enjoyed a dream season in 2022, as he proved his mettle on an international level and played a key role as LOUD finished second at VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík and won the year-end event, Valorant Champions.

After the end of the season, pANcada and his teammate Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi opted to leave LOUD for a new challenge. The pair signed with Sentinels as the North American giants were undergoing a rebuild after a disappointing year, linking up Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone, and Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson.

Article continues after ad

After a third place at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational, Sentinels’ first official outing came to a quick end as the team went out of VCT LOCK//IN in the first round. But there’s a mitigating factor in Sentinels’ early elimination: the fact that they lost to Fnatic, who went on to win the entire tournament.

Questioned about the most underrated teams in the VCT leagues, pANcada thinks that his own side is worthy of that billing after the recent VCT LOCK//IN run.

“No one is thinking much of us,” he said on the Flow Games podcast. “After we lost that game, no one is.

Article continues after ad

“EG’s team is also very strong and no one is thinking much of them, either.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

(Segment begins at 2:40:34)

Evil Geniuses crashed out of VCT LOCK//IN in the Round of 16 after losing to Talon Esports in a close two-map series. There are many skeptics in the Valorant scene about the North American organization’s vision to build a ten-man roster for VCT.

When pressed on the most overrated VCT teams, pANcada could not offer up anyone. However, he mentioned two teams that have fallen short of expectations: Paper Rex and 100 Thieves.

“People put 100 Thieves as an S-tier team and they didn’t play anywhere close to that,” pANcada said.

Article continues after ad

Sentinels will get their VCT Americas campaign underway on April 1 against none other than 100 Thieves in the league’s opening match.