Sentinels star TenZ launches “Project T” manga alongside clothing line drop

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, one of the most popular Valorant professional players in the world, has released “Project T,” a limited-edition apparel line and special manga released in coordination with Prodigy Agency and merchandising firm Warren James.

The drop, featuring hoodies, T-shirts, crewneck sweaters, joggers, shorts and a hat, will be available starting August 29 through the end of Valorant Champions on September 18. The merchandise has custom tie-dye prints along with screen-printed and embroidered graphics.

The manga release, titled “Project T,” is the story of an agent sent to infiltrate a “shadowy” organization to retrieve files and upload them to the public. The book is illustrated by Levi Tonin, the creator of “Born Cartolla.”

Prodigy Agency “Project T” is a 10-page series.

The 10-page manga series is described as a “worldbuilding” effort from TenZ, Prodigy Agency, a leading esports representation, management, and marketing agency that represents the Sentinels star, and Warren James, a Los Angeles-based brand development firm.

TenZ launches the teased “Project T”

TenZ first teased the idea of the new apparel and manga series on August 22 on Twitter. He posted a short clip of the titular manga character with Project T as the caption.

He proceeded to thread in all 10 pages of the series from that post over the course of five days.

“I’ve been thinking about having my own merch for a long time now. And I couldn’t be happier with the first collection we are launching with Warren James and Prodigy Agency,” TenZ said in a press release.

“We spent a lot of time making sure it really fits my personality and tastes, and I hope the fans will love it as much as I do!”

TenZ is no stranger to launching or creating merchandise for his fanbase. The 22-year-old previously collaborated with gaming mouse manufacturer Finalmouse, which generated over $7 million in sales and was the “biggest sale for an active esports player ever”, according to Prodigy Agency.