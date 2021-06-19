Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan has found VCT Masters success at Sentinels after a journeyman career in CSGO. Here, he reveals the key reason that drew him to Valorant.

Having competed in teams across NA in CSGO, from Cloud9 and Tempo Storm to TSM and OpTic, Shahzam has established himself as one of Valorant’s top pro players.

Before he became one of the world’s best Sova players, however, he had to make the risky call to switch from Valve’s established title to Riot’s new FPS. Here’s why ShahZaM made the move from CSGO to Valorant.

