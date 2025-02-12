Sentinels crowned “most popular” Valorant team after dominating viewership figures

Sentinels have been dubbed the most popular team in Valorant esports, as new stats show just how long they’ve been one of the top teams in the game.

Sentinels has been around in Valorant since the start, supporting various teams and winning two VCT Masters championships in the process, including the first one in 2021 and the first of the 2024 season too.

Throughout that time, they’ve often been one of the better-supported teams, regardless of the roster iteration.

However, new stats from EsportsCharts suggest that they’re actually the number one most popular team since the esport began.

That’s because they’ve spent three years in the top five organizations in Valorant for average viewership, more than any other team.

The next four teams – DRX, Fnatic, Paper Rex, LOUD – are all combined with two years in the top five for average viewership.

Then, the following organizations have spent one year in the top five for viewership: Heretics, TSM, Evil Geniuses, Liquid, Envy, OpTic Gaming, G2, 100 Thieves, Leviatan, Zeta, Gambit, Gen. G, FPX, and KRÜ.

It can’t hurt Sentinels that they’ve had Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo on their side over the years, often regarded as one of the most talented players in the game and a supremely popular personality to boot.

The Valorant esports season is just kicking off for 2025, with the regional kickoff tournaments now out of the way as players gear up for VCT Masters Bangkok.

Sentinels will be hoping to get their season started in the best way and retain their top spot for viewers, though winning in Bangkok may be a little tougher, with the likes of G2 and Vitality waiting in the wings.

Towards the end of the year, though, fans and players can catch a brand new tournament in the Valorant esports calendar, as it has been confirmed the title will be featuring at the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.