Sean Gares says 100T wanted Oxygen Valorant star: “He’s insane”

In a stream reviewing the North American Valorant Challengers Open Qualifier matches, Sean Gares, the former head coach of 100 Thieves’ Valorant team, revealed that he wanted one of the Oxygen Esports stars on his squad during their rebuild.

When Gares joined 100 Thieves, he was tasked with rebuilding the Valorant team with the help of the squad’s new staff. One of the initial players Gares wanted was current Oxygen Esports star Logan ‘skuba’ Jenkins, he revealed on stream.

“skuba’s actually insane,” Gares said. “So insane that when we were creating the 100 Thieves roster, he was at the top of our leaderboard for Controllers.”

The Controller player previously competed under Knights before the organization dissolved its competitive Valorant team to take up tournament organizing duties for the Challengers League for Riot Games. With Knights, skuba qualified for VCT Stage 1 Challengers in 2022 and made it to the playoff stage.

Sean Gares wanted skuba on 100 Thieves Valorant team

The only reason the Oxygen Esports player didn’t come over to 100 Thieves was because Kights did not want to part from the player, according to Gares.

“Knights as an org just would not give him to us. They just wouldn’t,” Gares said.

Gares also highlighted how talented skuba is as a Controller player in Valorant and how he had a good relationship with the other young players on 100 Thieves at the time.

skuba is currently battling for a shot at the Challengers League in the open qualifier with Oxygen. His former Knights teammates, competing on the Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang-owned team, defeated Oxygen in the upper bracket of the open qualifier to make the league on January 12.

Oxygen have another chance to make the second-tier Valorant league in the lower bracket on January 13 and a final shot in the NA Challengers Last Chance Qualifier, which starts on January 17.