Sean Gares on new Valorant map Lotus: “It’s looking like a Killjoy map”

Former CS:GO pro and ex-100 Thieves Valorant head coach Sean ‘sgares’ Gares experienced the new map Lotus in an early playtest and gave his early opinions on Agents that could do well in the new location.

Content creators, pro players and press were given early access to the new Valorant map Lotus to playtest the new area and some came away with early opinions on how to best play on it. Gares played the map in 10-man lobbies and also explored the map on his own to test out what Agents and abilities could become meta.

“Guys, it’s looking like Killjoy map,” Gares said on stream. “Look at how tight these chokes are and the fact that Killjoy mollies can stop hits in them.”

Killjoy utility’s range also spans a decent distance on the three-site map, so players can put down a turret on one site and cover the other.

Gares give early full Valorant comp prediction on Lotus

Lotus is a new puzzle for most casual and professional Valorant players in terms of what a full meta Agent composition might look like. The three-site design lends itself to information-gathering characters and Sentinels who can hold down an area without help.

According to Gares, an early meta comp on Lotus might be centered around Killjoy and the newest Valorant Agent Harbor.

“I’m imagining Killjoy, Raze, I think a Viper/Astra would be insane. But, with Harbor becoming better and better… I know he’s coming,” Gares said.

The former Valorant coach also said that teams could probably pick whichever Initiator they wanted on the map, but that KAY/0 might be best against Killjoy compositions. Yoru was also mentioned as potentially viable, but other Duelists could take priority.

The general Valorant community will be able to form their own opinions on the new map Lotus when it releases along with the rest of patch 6.0 on January 10.