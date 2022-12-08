ScreaM says Karmine Corp will take Valorant esports “to another level”

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

Karmine Corp Valorant star Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom has said that the organization’s passionate fandom is unlike anything he has ever seen.

The Belgian star signed with Karmine Corp in November as the headline player of a French-speaking roster that also includes his brother, Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom.

Despite having an unproven track record in Valorant, with a French team that struggled domestically in 2022, Karmine Corp managed to secure one of the ten partner spots in Riot Games’ VCT EMEA league.

This is a testament to the massive popularity that Karmine Corp has gained since the organization was launched in March 2020. They are one of the main driving forces behind the impressive viewership of League of Legends’ LFL, with their team’s matches averaging almost 100,000 viewers in the Summer split, according to Esports Charts.

ScreaM praised the work that Karmine Corp founder Kamel ‘Kameto’ Kébir has put into the project and said that organization will bring the same level of excitement to Valorant esports.

“A guy like Kamel has been working really hard to create this with his associates,” he said in the latest episode of Riot Games’ UNLOCKED. “We can only respect and enjoy the process of KCorp.

“I think they are taking this to another level, which we haven’t seen before. Especially in France.”

Signing with Karmine Corp

Karmine Corp is only the second organization that ScreaM will represent in his Valorant career. The ‘headshot machine’ played for Team Liquid between 2020 and 2022, filling different roles for the international squad.

For the former CS:GO star, joining Karmine Corp was “a pretty obvious decision.”

“It’s the best organization in the world right now, in my opinion, in terms of fanbase and people supporting them,” ScreaM said.

“I really wanted to go back to France, practice my own language and build a team around French people. It just feels like I can make something good here.”

ScreaM should make his first official appearance for Karmine Corp at VCT LOCK//IN Brazil, the biggest LAN event in Valorant esports. The tournament will take place from February 13 through March 4 in São Paulo, with all 30 VCT partners in attendance.