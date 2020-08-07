ScreaM officially joins Team Liquid Valorant with fish123 roster

Team Liquid have finalized their Valorant roster, headlined by former CS:GO pro Adil 'ScreaM' Benriltom, and the rest of the 'fish123' squad.

Though the fish123 roster previously played alongside Ardis 'ardiis' Svarenieks, another former CS:GO player, ScreaM took his spot on the lineup when the Latvian joined Mixwell and Co on G2 Esports.

Since the Belgian headshot machine himself joined fish123, they've had some stellar results, finishing 2nd at the WePlay! Invitational (where they lost to G2 in the final). Although they fell short at the most recent event, the Mandatory.GG Cup, bowing out in only the top 16.

Again, it was G2 who went on to win this tournament, but Liquid are now hoping that this lineup has what it takes to knock Mixwell's team off their perch.

The rest of the fish123 lineup remains unchanged from its all-British cast, led by captain Adam 'ec1s' Eccles.

On their choice to field a European Valorant squad, Team Liquid co-owner Victor Goosens told Dexerto: "The first reason is actually because, between Valorant and League of Legends, we're already in the LCS, and we felt that between the two Riot games, we like the spread. We like one being in North America and one being in Europe."

Goosens also explained that they feel that the talent pool is "a little bit deeper in Europe," similar to Counter-Strike. "ScreaM, obviously one of the best players in the world in Valorant, legend from Counter-Strike, we like him as a corner-stone for our roster."

ScreaM's legacy in Counter-Strike needs little explanation: he was the king of the one tap. Over his CS:GO career, he has a 68.1 headshot percentage. Known for his time on teams such as Epsilon, Titan, VeryGames, G2 and Envy, this is his first time on Team Liquid.

However, he has been criticized as somewhat of a one-trick pony, as his inhuman aiming ability wasn't enough on it's own. In Valorant, he has already proven himself a top player, and an asset to any roster.

This roster hasn't won anything since ardiis left, however, and there is a conspicuous gap left in the AWP role. ScreaM has also been dabbling in CS:GO again, but presumably only just for variety's sake on his streams.

Team Liquid Valorant roster

Adam 'ec1s' Eccles (CAP)

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom

Dom 'soulcas' Sulcas

James 'Kryptix' Affleck

Travis 'L1NK' Mendoza

Connor 'Sliggy' Blomfield (COACH)

The first event for this Liquid roster is the Allied Esports Odyssey, part of the Valorant Ignition Series, on August 11. Here, they will once again face off against G2, as well as NiP and Giants Gaming.