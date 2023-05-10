Sacy addresses retirement rumors amid Sentinels’ VCT Americas struggles

Sentinels star Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi has spoken out on his future amid rumors that he is retiring from Valorant at the end of the season.

Brazilian community figure Noyn claimed on May 9 that Sacy will retire from competitive Valorant at the end of the year and that there’s a chance his teammate Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna will join MIBR, another VCT Americas team.

The rumor came shortly after it was revealed that Sentinels had brought Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo back into the starting lineup as the team prepares for the final stretch of the regular season. The Canadian player will reportedly replace Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, who is believed to be on his way out of Sentinels.

Questioned by viewers on his stream about Noyn’s claim, Sacy said: “Noyn said I was going to retire? Oh, my God. I can’t catch a break. I’m not going to retire, no.

“This is a difficult moment, but you can relax. I’m not going to retire. I’ve been through worse.”

Sentinels are currently joint-eighth in the VCT Americas table with a 2-5 record and have only an outside chance of making the playoffs. Even if they win their last two matches, against KRÜ Esports and FURIA, they still depend on the results of Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves to see whether they go through to the six-team playoffs.

In case Sentinels do not make the playoffs, the year won’t be over for them. They will still have the last-chance qualifier for Valorant Champions, where the teams ranked fourth through tenth during the season will fight for one spot at the international event.

“This is a tough situation, these times are hard and now we have to play these last two games,” Sacy said. “We cannot give up and we need to get those two wins. If we make the playoffs, that’s fine, but we need to put our house in order.”