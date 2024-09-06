Saadhak in final talks to join KRÜ Esports’ Valorant team – report

Long-time LOUD captain Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro is reportedly in the final stages of negotiation to play with the Argentine VCT Americas organization KRÜ Esports Valorant squad.

The 2022 World Championship winner announced on September 6 that he is moving on from the Brazilian organization in a social media video. He did not disclose which teams he was considering for the 2025 season. LOUD announced Saadhak’s contract has been updated to end in 2024 on September 5, meaning he could field offers for next season.

Article continues after ad

A report dropped soon after Saadhak released the video from Brazilian insider Bruno Povoleri that the Argentinian player is in the final stages of negotiations to join KRÜ Esports.

KRÜ is “the favorite” to sign the Valorant in-game leader and an agreement between LOUD and the Argentinian organization is “expected soon.”

While Saadhak can field offers from different teams, since he is still under contract with LOUD, the organization can negotiate a buyout for the player.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

KRÜ could wait out his contract period to not pay a premium for Saadhak, but that runs the risk of LOUD approving his transfer to a different team. The potential buyout price has not been reported or disclosed.

Saadhak made a name for himself in Valorant with LOUD, winning Valorant Champions 2022, and placing second at Masters Reykjavík and VCT LOCK//IN. The 2024 season was the team’s only real dip in form, missing out on Masters Shanghai and Valorant Champions.

Article continues after ad

KRÜ Esports has not been as successful as LOUD internationally but has maintained a presence at major tournaments. The organization is one of the few to appear at every World Championship tournament.

This move by the Argentinian organization signals a major reset is coming to its roster. Saadhak helped build successful rosters for LOUD, as he has a knack for scouting young talent and strategizing around them.

This news is one of the biggest stories from the 2024/25 VCT offseason so far.

Article continues after ad