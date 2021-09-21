S1mple doesn’t rule out Valorant switch: “Maybe when I’m older”

Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, widely regarded as the best CS:GO player in the world at the moment, has said that he still has a few objectives left to achieve in the game before he can think about a new adventure.

S1mple has been a step ahead of the competition this year, with five MVP medals to his name, but he still finds the time to play ranked Valorant games, which he often streams.

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, himself a former CS:GO pro, has said that if world-class players like s1mple switched to Valorant, they would make more than their career earnings in a single year.

In the last 18 months, Counter-Strike has lost a number of high-profile players to Valorant, with Nick ‘nitr0’ Cannella, Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, and Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom some of the players who have switched to Riot Games’ tactical shooter after enjoying success in the CS:GO scene.

Not for now

Questioned if he sees himself playing competitive Valorant one day, s1mple did not rule out that scenario, though he stressed that he still has plenty of goals to check off his list first.

“I don’t know, maybe when I’m older,” he answered on stream when questioned by a viewer about a potential switch. “There are still a lot of things I need to win in Counter-Strike.”

One of s1mple’s career goals is to finally win a CS:GO Major. NAVI are the red-hot favorites to win PGL Major Stockholm, which will run from October 26 to November 7, after hitting a rich vein of form in the lead-up to the event.

The CIS giants won IEM Cologne, the first international LAN since the start of the global health crisis, and ESL Pro League Season 14, also raking in $1 million from winning Intel Grand Slam Season 3.