Riot working on Valorant console version, but we may never play it

Riot Games built Valorant from the ground up as a tactical FPS for mouse and keyboard users, though the experience could soon be available on other platforms with various input devices, according to a new update from the developers.

Valorant launched at the beginning of June to an avid PC fanbase following a popular beta period. Since then, mouse and keyboard users have been able to test their skills against millions of players in a competitive environment. But could the experience work just as well for those using a controller, or even those playing on mobile devices?

Advertisement

It’s no secret that the developers have long been experimenting and trying to find reasonable solutions. While Riot has teased the possibility of bringing Valorant to new consoles, it hasn’t come without its fair share of challenges.

That hasn’t deterred them, however, as Game Director Joe Ziegler recently shared that many are still hard at work trying to port Valorant to new platforms.

Advertisement

“Valorant is a game that requires precise aiming, responsive movement, recoil control, and being able to execute abilities in a limited amount of time,” principal engineer, Felipe Romero said back in June. In order to transfer the experience to other platforms without losing the essence of Valorant, all of these factors would need to be taken into account.

Months later, and Riot is still working behind the scenes on solutions. “We have teams that are working on it right now,” Ziegler confirmed in an interview with USGamer. These teams are dialed in on trying to keep that essence intact while allowing new audiences to engage with the game.

“If we take these concepts and bring them to other platforms, do they even work? Ziegler questioned. “Is the game even enjoyable on those platforms?" There’s no denying that a controller-based alternative would feel drastically different to the mouse and keyboard option PC gamers have today.

Advertisement

Could the precise aiming mechanics and the feeling of weapon recoil still be maintained while moving through the map using a touch screen, for instance? How would peeking around a corner feel without being able to ‘A + D’ spam on a controller? These are all details the development team is trying to iron out for potential ports in the future.

There’s no telling when a console or mobile port might be finalized, though it’s clear Riot has every intention of making it a reality down the line. It could be months or even years away, however, so Riot fans looking to try the tactical FPS anywhere but PC may not want to hold their breath.