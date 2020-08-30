Riot "want" to make Valorant Agent skins but have one major concern

Riot have revealed their ambition to add Valorant Agent skins at some point in the future, providing that they can overcome one key hurdle.

Agent skins have to be up there as one of the most requested Valorant features to-date. Of course, there are a plethora of community requested features that Riot may be keen to explore.

Advertisement

We spoke with Valorant’s development team regarding the future of Valorant’s cosmetics, on everything from potential future collaborations to skin lore... And it appears that giving the characters a fresh lick of paint is something that is definitely on Riot’s radar.

When asked about Agent skins, Valorant Senior Producer, Dexter Yu, explained that they’re something Riot are looking into implementing, providing that they don’t have a negative impact on competitive integrity.

Advertisement

Agent skins in Valorant?

“We know Agent skins are something players have asked for and we want to make them, but we are doing our due diligence in figuring out the best way to execute them,” Yu explained.

Read more: Riot respond to claims that Valorant footstep audio is broken

“On one hand, you have people who really want them in our game. On the other hand, you also have a lot of players who are really anxious about Agent skins impacting gameplay and competitive integrity, which is a very valid concern that we share.”

Of course, there have been numerous instances in games where character reskins have an adverse effect on player hitboxes, which would be a huge no-no in Valorant.

Advertisement

It’s no surprise, then, that Riot are looking to strike the perfect balance between giving players a fresh look on their favorite Agents, while ensuring that there is no negative impact on gameplay.

Players shouldn’t get their hopes up on seeing Agent skins in Future Earth anytime soon, though, since Riot are heavily invested in striking the perfect balance, and appear to still be in the planning stage of the process.