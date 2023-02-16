Riot unveils new Valorant stats platform VDP for pro and casual players

Riot Games has announced the Valorant Data Portal (VDP), an innovative platform with comprehensive in-game data for professional and casual players alike.

The VDP has been developed through a partnership with Berlin-based company GRID and will provide Valorant players with data that was previously unavailable to them.

On the platform, teams will be able to access detailed data from their matches, including private scrims, with custom options that allow them to easily search, query, or filter the dataset. The system, according to Riot, “is easy to use, fully automated and allows private data access through a secure API or application-based user interface.”

Riot Games VDP is already available to all VCT teams

“We are excited to be working with GRID on crafting the future of esports data for the VALORANT Champions Tour,” John Knauss, Riot Games’ Lead of Competitive Data Programs for Esports, said in a statement.

“GRID as a partner is highly aligned with our goals around data accessibility and Riot’s core values. The VALORANT Data Portal is the first step in our shared vision for how we make official VALORANT data more broadly available, starting with our professional teams.”

The portal has already been rolled out to the 30 partnered VCT teams, who are in São Paulo competing in VCT LOCK//IN. Plans to give access to VDP to the wider Valorant community will be announced at a later date.

The announcement of VDP follows a two-year partnership for Valorant esports struck between GRID and Riot Games in March 2022. As part of the deal, GRID has been tasked with using data to create “innovative experiences” and distributing data assets across the game’s global and regional tournaments.