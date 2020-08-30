Are Riot servers down? Valorant & LoL players report outage on August 30

Players across Riot Games' titles – including Valorant, League of Legends, and Legends of Runeterra – are currently experiencing disconnect and login issues.

Players started noting issues with connecting to the servers on August 30. While these usually only affect one region at a time, multiple regions including NA, EU, SEA, and OCE have been experiencing problems.

At the time of writing, however, Riot is yet to acknowledge the server problems, with their League of Legends server status page not reporting any errors. The same is presented on the Valorant status page.

But, according to server tracking site 'istheservicedown', players have been reporting a spike in difficulties signing on to the games.

There was no planned maintenance scheduled at this time, so the reason for the outage remains unclear.

Subreddits for the games have been filling up with players complaining about their inability to play, regardless of their region. Some players are reporting getting losses on their records due to the game disconnecting mid-match.

On Valorant, players seem to most commonly be getting error 43. So if you're getting this error also, you're not alone.

More to come...