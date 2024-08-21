Riot reveals Valorant Champions 2024 smashed all-time viewership peak

Riot Games has revealed that Valorant Champions 2024 is the most-watched VCT event of all time, surpassing the 2023 World Championships and Masters Madrid.

According to the Valorant developer, Valorant Champions Seoul has peaked at 3.45 million concurrent viewers so far, just ahead of the tournament’s final four matches.

Esports Charts has the tournament bringing in a peak of 830,396 viewers for the match between Sentinels and Fnatic. However, Esports Charts only brings in data based on a handful of streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Afreeca TV, Kick, and others.

The company has a ‘Heat Index’ for Chinese platforms but no solid numbers, which makes it hard to gauge just how many people are watching from every corner of the globe.

Riot Games, on the other hand, can track who is viewing matches through its website and gauge viewership from China thanks to partnerships in the region.

The developer claimed a similar milestone at last year’s Valorant Champions, saying one of EDward Gaming’s group-stage matchups reached a peak of 1 million viewers in China.

The most-watched VCT event before Valorant Champions 2024 was Masters Madrid which Riot claimed brought in 3.1 million peak concurrent viewers. At the time of the event, Esports Charts clocked the event as having 1.6 million peak viewers, which was still record-breaking.

The teams at the top of the viewership metrics for Valorant Champions 2024 so far include Sentinels, Fnatic, EDG, and Gen.G. Sentinels has been a participant in four of the top five most-watched matches at the event.

All four organizations are popular in their own right as Fnatic and Fnatic all have multiple Valorant trophies to their name, while Gen.G and EDG are both popular in their respective regions.

Fans of the esport should expect viewership to hit its highest during the Grand Finals, as that is when most viewers will tune in to see who will be crowned the World Champions of Valorant. Valorant Champions 2024 will crown its champion on August 25.

